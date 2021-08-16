Secret Neighbor Adds The Amusement Park In Latest Update

TinyBuild Games has released a new update into Secret Neighbor as the game will now give you access to the Amusement Park. The map has all the makings of a Scooby-Doo episode as you will wander through booths, carnival rides, and food vendors to escape with your friends. But not all of them are your friend as one is a spooky clown neighbor looking to make you a permanent fixture of the park. We got some of the details to the update for you here and the trailer as the update is now live.

With a largely open-air environment, upon entry you will note that our 5th map it is vastly different from previous maps in both looks and layout. It also will sport a 4th keycard door, so keep a sharp eye out! Aside from layout and location, this map sports a few other new features as well:

In a nod to the original Hello Neighbor (as well as a longstanding community request) tomato plants are making their debut on map #5! Snag one in passing and hurl it into the eyes of your attacker to thwart their advance!

Lost your flashlight or need a last minute powerup? New vending machines could give you an edge over your enemy when you need it most.

Stop by the Shop to select a fresh fit with a roster of new skins! The circus may have shut its doors, but you'll still see lions in the big top with The Neighbor's new skin! While you're there, check out the new Emotion section and snag one of three new Neighbor Emotes to inflict a little psychological damage on your foes. – The emote wheel is now also customizable!