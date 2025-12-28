Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: demon slayer, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Akaza Joins Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Akaza (Infinity Castle) has been released as the latest DLC character for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Article Summary Akaza (Infinity Castle) joins Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 as a new playable VS Mode character.

The Character Pass adds Akaza and more upcoming fighters, including Kaigaku and Zenitsu (Infinity Castle).

Story Mode covers the Entertainment District, Swordsmith Village, and Hashira Training arcs from the anime.

Features like Dual Ultimates, Gear System, and mastery rewards expand VS and Story Mode gameplay options.

SEGA has released another new character for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, as Akaza (Infinity Castle) has been added to the roster. Coming out as part of his own pack, you get him as a playable VS Mode character with his own set of moves and cutscenes. You can download him alone or as part of the Character Pass, which features seven characters (four of which have yet to come out), including Kaigaku and Zenitsu Agatsuma (Infinity Castle). You can see more about the character in the trailer above.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2

The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a thrilling arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that builds upon the original Hinokami Chronicles, whose cumulative physical game shipments and digital copies sold has exceeded 4 million units worldwide. The sequel's Story Mode will pick up where the previous entry left off, allowing fans to once again put themselves in the well-traveled shoes of Tanjiro Kamado. This time, fans will be able to relive many of the exciting moments from "Entertainment District Arc," "Swordsmith Village Arc," and "Hashira Training Arc."

The VS Mode playable roster is larger than ever, with over 40 playable characters to choose from! That includes Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two Hashira who bravely fought against two Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki. Players can expect all characters from the original Hinokami Chronicles to make a return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game's paid DLC. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters.

Dual Ultimates: Players will be able to team up through certain character combinations to unleash stylish new Dual Ultimates to devastate your opponent. Use this power of forged bonds to your advantage!

Players will be able to team up through certain character combinations to unleash stylish new Dual Ultimates to devastate your opponent. Use this power of forged bonds to your advantage! Gear System: Customize your loadout to your advantage in battle! In either Story Mode or VS Mode, players will be able to equip up to 3 items on their character, such as one that increases your resistance to poison, or one that slowly regenerates your health over time. There are a lot of different items to unlock through the game, so choose carefully!

Customize your loadout to your advantage in battle! In either Story Mode or VS Mode, players will be able to equip up to 3 items on their character, such as one that increases your resistance to poison, or one that slowly regenerates your health over time. There are a lot of different items to unlock through the game, so choose carefully! Training Paths: Challenge yourself against the Hashira! After choosing which path to follow and which Hashira to challenge, players will advance through a series of tournament brackets with ever-changing victory conditions that keep every tournament round fresh and engaging.

Challenge yourself against the Hashira! After choosing which path to follow and which Hashira to challenge, players will advance through a series of tournament brackets with ever-changing victory conditions that keep every tournament round fresh and engaging. The Path of a Demon Slayer: Need a refresher? This mode lets players review the story covered in The Hinokami Chronicles 1 by engaging in key battles from the Unwavering Resolve Arc up to the Mugen Train Arc.

Need a refresher? This mode lets players review the story covered in The Hinokami Chronicles 1 by engaging in key battles from the Unwavering Resolve Arc up to the Mugen Train Arc. Mastery: By using different characters in either Story Mode or VS Mode, players will be able to increase that person's "mastery" level. Each level up unlocks different rewards such as stickers or background images that can be used to customize their Slayer ID (the online player profile).

