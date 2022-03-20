Who Should I Power Up In Pokémon GO: Dragonite

Stardust is one of the most valuable assets in Pokémon GO. It can be used for trades, powering up Pokémon, and using the new Form Change mechanic. While there are definite benefits to saving your Stardust and hitting a personal goal of a minimum amount of Stardust to keep, the fact remains that when put to use, this resource can dramatically increase your abilities as a trainer. In this Who Should I Power Up in Pokémon GO? series, I will spotlight species that are useful in various aspects of the game, exploring their moveset, strengths, and why they'd be a good bet to power up. In this first installment, we will take a look Dragonite.

Pokémon: Dragonite

Dragonite Typing: Dragon/Flying-type

Dragon/Flying-type Dex entry: Dragonite is capable of circling the globe in just sixteen hours. It is a kindhearted Pokémon that leads lost and foundering ships in a storm to the safety of land.

Dragonite is capable of circling the globe in just sixteen hours. It is a kindhearted Pokémon that leads lost and foundering ships in a storm to the safety of land. Dragonite is strong against : Dragon-types.

: Dragon-types. Dragonite is weak against : Ice-types (double weakness), Rock-types, Dragon-type, Fairy-types.

: Ice-types (double weakness), Rock-types, Dragon-type, Fairy-types. Raids: Like Salamence, Dragonite is one of the best Dragon-types in the game and, due to its high stats, is considered a pseudo-Legendary. It should be primarily used against other Dragon-types. Those eat it up, of course, but it hits hard enough to still top many counters lists.

Like Salamence, Dragonite is one of the best Dragon-types in the game and, due to its high stats, is considered a pseudo-Legendary. It should be primarily used against other Dragon-types. Those eat it up, of course, but it hits hard enough to still top many counters lists. Moves: Fast: Dragon Tail is its best Fast Attack. Dragonite has no Flying-type Fast Attacks in Pokémon GO which is why I didn't list the types weak to Flying-types above. Charged: Dragonite's best Charged Attack is the Dragon-type Outrage. Though its options for a second Charged Attack aren't as spicy as Salamence's, Hurricane is a good move.

Other: Dragonite has some use in Master League and Master League Classic, but watch out for those Rock-type moves. Especially those coming from non-Rock-type attackers like Conkeldurr which may be banking on you not being away of their moveset.

VERDICT: Dragonite is a must-have Pokémon in its powered-up state. Invest the Stardust with reckless abandon.

