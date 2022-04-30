Wholesome Adventure Game Aka Is Coming This Summer

Neowiz revealed a new adventure game coming this year as they'll be publishing a much more wholesome title called Aka. Developed by Cosmo Gatto, this game will have you playing as a cute little retired red panda soldier on Pine Tree Island, looking to build a new life for yourself after a great war has ended. You find yourself in a spot filled with mystery and exploration as you attempt to seek inner peace. The game was lovingly animated by a former Dreamworks artist and developed by the same mind who did the 2020 game A Trip to the Moon based on the famous film. You can check out the trailer and more info below as it will be coming out sometime in Q4 2022.

Find inner peace in a small, open-world game. On these carefully handcrafted islands, you can take a nap on a giant monster, feed baby dragons, take care of the fauna and flora… …but demons from your past might come back to remind you what you want to forget. You're invited to grow plants, from flowers to vegetables. The farming system is inspired by permaculture, where associations (garden design) and wild animals play a role.

It is possible to craft shelter, tools, clothes, or various props. It can help solve quests or just be for a decorative purpose. You will need to gather materials, find objects or win them while doing quests. Relaxing in hot springs with monkeys, watching clouds while listening to the ocean waves, or taking a nap on a giant Capybara… These activities are fun but not useless because it increases your "happiness." Aka isn't a linear game. You can choose when and how you decide to help the NPC (if you choose to help them). However, only then will you be able to explore every corner, learn about your past, and maybe… find inner peace. A few mini-games will be available; make the sled, marble maze… their number is yet to be defined.