Wild Card Football Releases Brand-New Kickoff Trailer

Check out the latest action-packed trailer for Wild Card Football, as they show off new players and action ahead of its October release.

Saber Interactive and OneTeam Partners released a new trailer this week for Wild Card Football, as the team dropped the official Kickoff Trailer. The new video, which you can see at the bottom, highlights new things you can do in the game. As well as revealing more legends who have lent their likeness to the game, including Dan Marino, Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders, and Walter Payton. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still aiming to come out on October 10th, 2023.

"Combining extreme, 7-on-7 action with bombastic moves, style and energy, Wild Card Football is an over-the-top, pick-up-and-play video game featuring an authentic roster of hundreds of pro football superstars, including Colin Kaepernick, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Ja'Marr Chase, Aaron Donald and many more. Mix and match players from your favorite teams to create the ultimate dream squad, customizing everything from logos, uniforms, playbooks and more. The unique Wild Card system lets you change the course of the action in an instant with special power-ups and rule-breaking abilities across a variety of game modes, including Season play, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer with full crossplay."

