Wildfrost Receives An April 12th Release Date Chucklefish has been teasing the release of Wildfrost for a while now, but we're finally getting the game this April.

Chucklefish has confirmed the release date for Wildfrost this week as they revealed April 12th will be the day it comes to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The game has been teased for a minute as the company has been working with developers Deadpan Games and Gaziter to bring us this tactical roguelike deckbuilder that will have you fighting it out in a chaotic winter wonderland. You can check out the latest trailer below before the game comes out in a few weeks.

"Take to the frozen tundras of Wildfrost! Players will embark on a perilous journey through the frosty mountains alongside their trusty card deck of charming companions and powerful elemental items, in order to reclaim a world from a mysterious eternal winter. It'll take determination, sharp strategy, and deck-building skills to reach the Sun Temple and banish the Wildfrost once and for all! Along the monster-laden trek, players will rescue and recruit frozen companions, unearth lost treasures, gift wondrous wobbly charms and spend hard-earned blings with mysterious traveling merchants. The decisions made in each run will help players craft a powerful deck, unique to each playthrough. Players can return to Snowdwell to rebuild the town, unlock more cards and encounter new challenges and events for an endlessly replayable adventure."

A perfect mix of deckbuilding and adventure. Wildfrost lets you test your card-battling skills as you fight to save the village of Snowdwell.

Pick Leaders from different tribes at the beginning of every journey, each gifted with different randomized stats and skills.

The opportunity to plan ahead using the dynamic 'counter system' to exploit foes and frosty monsters' weaknesses!

Recruit cute card companions and elemental items and equip powerful charms to tackle each battle to collect during each encounter. The way you strategize each fight is up to you!

Endless replayability with new daily challenges and runs.