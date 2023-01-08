Wildlife Studios Announces Tennis Australia Deal For Tennis Clash The Australia Open will be coming to Tennis Clash, along with other updates to the game in a new partnership.

Wildlife Studios has announced a brand new deal with Tennis Australia as they will bring the Australia Open and more to Tennis Clash. To mark the occasion, the team will be hosting a month-long event on all mobile platforms where you can take part in the tournament through the game. The event has already kicked off as you can go head-to-head in two Australian Open-themed tournaments, as well as compete in a plethora of new in-game content and rewards, with chances to score real-world prizes. We got more info on the additions below.

"The integration will launch with a warm-up in-game tournament which runs from January 5th to January 8th, while the second tournament will run from January 26th to January 29th. Additionally, players will be able to challenge each other in an Australian Open Season game mode starting January 16th to January 29th. Fans everywhere can now celebrate and enjoy Australian Open-branded items and tournaments in Tennis Clash, including:

Tournaments – Players can compete in two Australian Open-themed tournaments running from January 5-January 8 and January 26-January 29 respectively

Australian Open Arena – In celebration of this collaboration, the Australian Open main court, Rod Laver Arena, has been recreated within Tennis Clash for players to enjoy as part of both in-game tournaments and the Australian Open Season game mode

New Strings – Players can now equip their rackets with two new Australian Open-themed strings

New Outfits – In-game characters will all receive new officially licensed Australian Open-themed outfits, as seen in the real tournament"

"It is an honor to collaborate with Tennis Australia on this partnership and to bring the prestigious Australian Open into the world of Tennis Clash," said Dotan Arad, Tennis Clash General Manager. "We are always working to ensure the experience is as close as possible to a real match combined with the challenge of an arcade gaming experience. Our new Australian Open event is the latest collaboration demonstrating our commitment to delivering the best content and experiences to our players as we continue to partner with the biggest Tennis organizations in the world."