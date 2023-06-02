William "Fozzy" Foster Wins The 2023 Roland-Garros eSeries The 2023 Roland-Garros eSeries took place last weekend, and when the dust settled, William “Fozzy” Foster took the top honors.

This past weekend, the 2023 Roland-Garros eSeries took place, pitting some of the best Tennis Clash players against each other for cash, pride, and a trophy! At the end of the event, it was William "Fozzy" Foster who came out on top, defeating Shenghao "Kafe" He in the finals to take home the title. The final matches were scored 10-8, 10-9, and 10-8, as Gilles Simon presented the winner and runner-up trophies following the match, along with the €5,000 prize money, which was split €3,500 and €1,500, respectively. We have more info on the event below from the organizers.

"This is the second year that the Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas has been played on Wildlife Studios' popular mobile title Tennis Clash, which has been downloaded over 120 million times, with the Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas seeing a huge increase in participation. 400K+ players have played 4.2M+ matches in the three open qualifier events, signifying a 70% year-on-year increase in player participation and an increase of more than 150% in matches played. This year marks BNP Paribas' sixth year as title partner, and Renault's second year as official partner for the competition. This was also the second year the event hosted the earlier mentioned women's-only qualifier in partnership with Women in Games, and the first year the event hosted the aforementioned qualifier for people with disabilities in partnership with Handigamers."

Roland-Garros Series Finalists

Winner: William "Fozzy" Foster (UK) – Australian Open Winner

Runner-Up: Shenghao "Kafe" He (China)- Open Qualifier #3 Winner

Semi-finalist: Noam "DaBAst" Abitbul ( Israel) – Open Qualifier #3 Runner-Up

Semi-finalist: Anass "Anteo" Benghazi (France) – Open Qualifier #2 Winner

Round Robin: Sharon "Abeke" Am-Shalem (Israel) – Open Qualifier #1 Winner

Round Robin: Maricela "MariLCTC" Espinosa (Colombia) – Women in Games Qualifier Winner

Round Robin: Rayann "NorakiRbrd" Chaghla (France) – Handigamers Qualifier Winner

Round Robin: Axel "Kalexo" Guenin (France) – Community Clash Qualifier Winner

"Speaking of his victory, William "Fozzy" Foster said, 'It was a really hard-fought tournament, and though I didn't have the best start I just had to keep the faith and it somehow worked. I just tried to stay calmer and hold my nerve as that mental element of the game is key. It was very much like a chess match, but I'm ecstatic to have won the Roland Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas for a second year in a row. I've qualified for next month's Olympic Esports Series, but I'll definitely be back again next year to compete.'"

