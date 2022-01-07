Windjammers 2 Releases Making-Of Documentary Video

Dotemu has released a documentary video for their upcoming release of Windjammers 2 to give you an idea of how the game came about. Ever since the original game was brought back to modern consoles and a sequel was announced, the wait for this game to come out has been super long. The pandemic has stretched that wait out a bit as well, but the entire time we were getting minor updates on everything they were working on from the courts to new characters to special moves. This latest video, which goes nearly 28 minutes long, details the process for the development team as they took a beloved Neo Geo title from the arcades and created a sequel fitting of the original. You can enjoy the entire video down below as the game will officially be released on January 20th, 2022 for all three major consoles, plus next-gen, as well as PC for Steam, Game Pass, and Stadia.

25 years later, throwing flying discs at your opponents is still as cool as back in the days. Sequel to the NeoGeo cult classic Windjammers, Windjammers 2 is the perfect mix between what you loved about the classic title and brand-new mechanics. Fast-paced, strategic, easy to learn but hard to master: Windjammers 2 follows the steps of the first episode and brings back what makes the Windjammers series an amazing fun and competitive game! New challengers, new stages, brand-new mechanics and awesome new power moves will make your head spin and enhance your windjammin' experience. Master the slapshot, dropshot, the jump, the smash and the powerful EX Move, and enjoy the kickass soundtrack coming straight out of the '90s. Windjammers 2 will combine everything fans love about the classic title with entirely hand-drawn 2D animations to create the ultimate windjamming experience. The coming sequel will bring new stages and players, surprising and amazing new power moves and enhanced gameplay mechanics!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Windjammers 2 – An Arcade Legacy in 2022 (Making-of) (https://youtu.be/LI0F5CkYR40)