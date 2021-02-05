Windjammers 2 Shows off The Arcade Mode In Latest Trailer

Dotemu has released a fresh trailer for Windjammers 2 this morning, showing off the Arcade Mode for the game. The trailer comes as the game currently has a demo up during the Steam Game Festival right now, which will be up until February 9th. The trailer shows off how Arcade Mode will work as you challenge all comers in the tournament, as well as special bonus rounds that will put your skills to the test between matches. The devs also confirmed today that the game will implement rollback netcode following community feedback, which is a technique used to provide smooth online play for games built around the action. Enjoy the trailer below as you get a pretty good glimpse as to what the game will offer when it eventually drops sometime in 2021, and don't forget to give the demo a try and experience it for yourself.

Windjammers 2's Arcade Mode allows superstars to conquer championships while playing solo, offering up a gauntlet of matches against AI opponents as well as optional challenges, which reward versatile competitors able to adapt their playstyles on the fly. Strong performances will earn credits, which can save players from falling out of a tournament should they ever lose a match. Arcade Mode is a great starting point for beginners and brings the world of Windjammers to life, adding color to each athlete's story through personalized endings after they rise through the ranks and dominate rivals. Today's video also confirms the return of Steve Miller, an agile power disc-flinging icon who stands as a balanced choice for newcomers and Windjammers veterans alike. Although Steve's throws range on the weaker side of the roster, he's agile and a natural at pulling off reversals along with tricky curved shots.