Winter Ember Receives Prequel Comic Book To The Game

Blowfish Studios have partnered up with manga publisher eigoMANGA to create a prequel comic book series for their game Winter Ember. Before the game is eventually released for console and PC next year, the team are working with writer Kevin Grevioux, as well as having each issue illustrated by Chris Awayan (Indestructible) and cover artwork from Ben Herrera (Marvel Adventures, X-Men Adventures, Batman: Arkham Knights) to produce a series that helps introduce people to the world of the game. The comics will be published digitally every month leading to a physical release on April 25th, 2022. For those of you looking to check the comic out, the first issue is available right now for you to download and read through Amazon Kindle, GlobalComix, Graphite Comics, and Comic Distro. We have some added info on the series below as we look forward to hearing more about both it and the game.

Long ago in the Victorian Age, the once-great city of Anargal prospered under aristocratic rule. One of these carefree and privileged nobles, Arthur Artorias, had everything he could ever dream of to live a life of luxury. After receiving a foreboding message from his father, everything will change for Arthur and his beloved city forever… Written by the acclaimed Kevin Grevioux, creator of the Underworld and I- Frankenstein film franchises as well as writer for a collection of Marvel and DC Comics stories like Amazing Spider-Man, Young Avengers, Cyborg, and others, the comic series sets up the events of the anticipated stealth action-adventure. "Kevin's dark and brutal stories combined with Chris' stylish illustrations are the perfect combination to set the tone for Winter Ember for its release next year," said Ben Lee, CEO, Blowfish Studios. "With the release of each issue, we are just that much closer to the game's full launch, please look forward to what we have in store!"