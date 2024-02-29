Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kipwak Studio, Wizdom Academy

Wizdom Academy Announced For PC 2024 Release

Kipwak Studio announced their latest magic city builder game Wizdom Academy will be released for PC sometime later this year.

Article Summary Wizdom Academy, a magic-based city builder, launches in 2024 for PC.

Players will design a school for wizards, akin to Harry Potter worlds.

Manage resource scarcity and strategize in a world of mana droughts.

Delve into mysteries and interact with deeply crafted characters.

Indie game developer and publisher Kipwak Studio revealed their new magic-based city builder Wizdom Academy, set to be released sometime in 2024. The game feels like a mix of Harry Potter and Two Point Campus, as you'll be making a school of your own design to teach young wizards how to make the grade while also figuring out make it the end-all-be-all place for arcana learning. The game has no release date yet, but you can check out the announcement trailer and info here.

Wizdom Academy

Mana, the magical lifeblood of the magical community, is becoming increasingly scarce. But the wizarding ways must continue to be taught, no matter what! As the Headmaster, you build and manage your wizarding school your way, making meaningful strategic decisions, customizing your castle, and progressing through a comprehensive tech tree. Tend to the needs of staff and students to avoid being overrun with fights, vandalism, and pranks. And learn how to harvest and manage your mana supply to complete magical tasks. With your school growing and the mana droughts becoming more severe, are you able to rise above the challenges in order to build, manage, and thrive?

Build Your Wizarding School — Design your school layout and construct classrooms, exam rooms, mana wells, dormitories, and more. Let your creativity fly, and reach for the sky!

— Design your school layout and construct classrooms, exam rooms, mana wells, dormitories, and more. Let your creativity fly, and reach for the sky! Be the Headmaster — Recruit students and teachers, manage resources, and guide your students to magical mastery!

— Recruit students and teachers, manage resources, and guide your students to magical mastery! Manage Your Mana — Mana, a vital resource that powers your school, has become unstable. Harvest and use it wisely; when a shortage occurs, you must demonstrate strategy and cleverness in your management.

— Mana, a vital resource that powers your school, has become unstable. Harvest and use it wisely; when a shortage occurs, you must demonstrate strategy and cleverness in your management. Unravel Mysteries — A perplexing enigma awaits: mana droughts are becoming increasingly severe and prolonged, affecting the entire magical community. Uncover the truth behind these mysterious occurrences.

— A perplexing enigma awaits: mana droughts are becoming increasingly severe and prolonged, affecting the entire magical community. Uncover the truth behind these mysterious occurrences. Interact with Complex Characters — Wizdom Academy's characters come to life with character descriptions and dialogue options, imbuing them with depth and personality that breathe life into your wizarding world.

