WizKids Announces New Board Game Free Radicals

WizKids revealed a brand new tabletop board game on the way to their library of titles next month as they announced Free Radicals. Set in a rebellious future, each player takes control of one of the ten fully asymmetrical factions that rule within Sphere City. Each one with various mechanics, goals, themes, and challenges to make them unique and fun to play as. However, they all use the same core data cards, favor system, and Sphere research tracks, putting them in conflict with each other for their goals. You will play a combination of assisting others and earning favors while working on your own goals, hoping to be the first to achieve a win without giving others the edge to win themselves. It's a fun and tricky balancing act. Here's some added info on the game as it will be released in February for $60.

The Sphere has inspired and powered an evolutionary leap in human technology and as their research is about to come to fruition, the factions are competing for influence and knowledge, each hoping to lead society into its next stage. Each faction has its own mechanics, goals, and philosophy, but all make use of the same core data cards, favor system, and Sphere research tracks. Each faction provides different themes and challenges. They include: Farmers: Use domino-style tiles to plant crops in your vertical farm, and feed the city efficiently as possible!

Artisans: Make technology beautiful! You'll use the Data Cards that the Sphere provides as tools to create intricate Hardlight Constructs! In addition to your unique goals, you'll be able to help other players with their research into the Sphere, earning favor and other rewards for your trouble., while hopefully not helping them too much! The faction with the most victory points, through objectives, favor, knowledge, resources, and more, wins the game, leading Sphere City, and humanity at large into its bold new future.