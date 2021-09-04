WizKids Announces New Line Of Critical Role Unpainted Miniatures

WizKids and Critical Role revealed this week that they're releasing a new line of Unpainted Miniatures straight out of the Exandria designs. Going under the name of Gilmore's Glorious Goods as the branch of the production company that appears to be focused on miniatures, they have come together to recreate several characters and monsters from both seasons of the show, which you can get in packs that will have one to three figures inside. Like a lot of the sets from WizKids, these will be around $5-15, depending on the pack that you purchase. They're not a blind box, so you will know what you're getting.

The fun part, at least, from our point of view, will be to see if people can figure out where all of the characters come from and if they are able to incorporate them into their game well using the resource books that have been provided from the show. You can read a little bit more about them below with a brief descriptor from WizKids, along with some images to see what will be available. All of the figures will go on sale both online and at hobby shops this October.

Critical Role Unpainted Miniatures come with highly-detailed figures, primed and ready to paint out of the box. These fantastic miniatures include deep cuts for easier painting. The packaging displays these miniatures in a clear and visible format, so customers know exactly what they are getting. · Features characters, monsters, and scenery from the Critical Role universe, little to no assembly required, primed and ready to paint. Some miniatures include translucent parts, as packs include anywhere between one to three figures per pack. Some packs include both low level and high-level versions of Player Characters.