Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Koei Tecmo revealed a brand new trailer for their upcoming game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, as we get a much better look at the gameplay. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a dark fantasy taking place during the Three Kingdoms period of China, as you follow the journey of a militia soldier in the middle of the chaos. The Later Han Dynasty has become infested with demons, and it will be up to you to find them and send them back from where they came. Enjoy the trailer as the game will have a free demo at Tokyo Game Show 2022 before it comes out sometime in early 2023.

184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within. Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their 'unknown' period, and also the story of a protagonist's rise from being a 'nobody'.

Renowned for ruthless strikes that can change the tide of battle in an instant, sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts gracefully change pace as they shift between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword. Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the "Five Phases".