Wolves On The Westwind Will be Released This May

Ulisses Digital and Owned By Gravity have revealed they will be releasing their upcoming game Wolves On The Westwind on Steam this May. The game is based on The Dark Eye, which is a successful TTRPG series that's primarily played in Europe and has been going on for over 40 years. This game will apparently be the first of many games the company plans to release tied to that franchise. This particular game will be using a choose-your-own-adventure mechanic to tell a narrative adventure, which will have you as a wayward warrior seeking your own path in life while also battling darker forces that have awakened. The game doesn't have a set day in May yet, but we do know it will be coming out for both iOS and PC via Steam next month. While we wait for that, enjoy the trailer below.

In the wake of rising tensions and dark omens manifesting across Aventuria, a powerful force long forgotten to the world is reawakening. On your way to the quiet Thorwalian town of Isleifsfell, you are swept up into a quest to destroy this evil before it can once again rain terror down on the North, binding you by trial and fate to the children of Isleifsfell's hetman, a mysterious elf and the ottajasko of the infamous Thorwalian raider, Orlvir Eiriksson; the Wolves on the Westwind. Your choices will lead you down the path to redemption or condemnation, so tread carefully. Featuring two different playable characters with their own skills and stories, you may choose your own path through this highly flexible visual novel with outstanding artwork, intuitive and easy-to-learn mechanics and a host of fascinating characters to meet along the way. Depending on your decisions, you will be accompanied by a group of different companions and face alternate endings, creating your own version of the expansive story.