Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Woodo

Woodo Releases Free Demo Available On Steam

Those who would like to try out the game Woodo have the chance to do so, as the game has received a free demo on Steam now

Article Summary Woodo launches a free demo on Steam, inviting players to explore its charming 3D puzzle world.

Experience Foxy's heartfelt journey from city life to tranquil countryside in a narrative-driven game.

Assemble wooden scenery piece by piece in a nostalgic, mood-lifting puzzle experience for all ages.

Enjoy handcrafted storytelling, cozy voiceover, and immersive sound design inspired by childhood memories.

Daedalic Entertainment and developer Tiny Monks Tales released a free demo for the game Woodo this week, giving players a chance to try out the cute and wooden title. The demo will give you a short amount of time to experience the 3D puzzle game, building out the world and experiencing part of the game's story. You can see what part of that looks like in the latest trailer here before diving into the demo on Steam.

Woodo

Follow the story of Foxy, who grew up in a big city but is sent to the countryside for the summer and experiences a vastly different world. This takes her on a journey of self discovery, tranquility and newfound balance. Immerse yourself in feelings of a calm and wonderful world when the time was plentiful, and much of it was spent outdoors, when the simplest things surprised, and when every day promised great adventure. Feelings that were more present in childhood are often missed or even forgotten with time passing.

The game mechanics are joyfully simple: The player assembles unique sceneries piece by piece, breathing life into a beautiful world made of wood. While doing so, the experience is complemented by Foxy's voice sharing a tale connected to the scene. One of our goals is to convey warmth, empathy and comfort through our game, transforming it from a puzzle game into a mood bettering experience. The game is simple on the surface but brings the instincts of love and safety that some need to get through another day. A game that heals and supports in a way similar to having hot tea in front of a warm fireplace together with your beloved grandmother.

Cute and original wooden art style that makes the 3D puzzle elements feel tangible.

Immersive sound design that gives the feeling of playing with toy dollhouses.

A unique gameplay mechanic based on the find-the-object genre.

A deeply moving emotional experience in which the player is immersed in nostalgia for a time when everything was simpler and kinder.

Handcrafted storyline and voiceover, where the friendly voice of the narrator gives the player the sense of support of a close friend by their side.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!