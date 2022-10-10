World Boss Will Be Released Into Early Access On October 20th

Indie developer and publisher PlaySide revealed that they will release their next game World Boss into Early Access this month. Working with Lannan 'LazarBeam' Eacott and Harley 'Fresh' Fresh, the team has created this open-ended IO-inspired FPS title with roguelike progression and a fast-paced lightweight multiplayer experience, designed to be free-to-play for all-ages. The game is currently in its beta phase, but the Early Access version will be coming on October 20th, 2022. We have more detail of the game below along with a couple of quotes from both creators.

"Join Fresh and LazarBeam in the battle for the World Boss crown in this fast-paced casual FPS. 16 players duke it out in semi-persistent lobbies as they level up, select custom arsenals of weapons and perks, and climb the leaderboard to become World Boss. With a focus on skill and experimentation, this unique mix of io-inspired gameplay and roguelike progression is a lightweight and accessible multiplayer experience for all ages. How long can you hold the crown? A new title from PlaySide Studios, creators of Age of Darkness: Final Stand, partnering with some of the world's most well-loved content creators."

"Lannan and Harley have built themselves audiences of millions with their humor, skill, and ability to captivate an audience with their banter. They understand that what makes a game great is not only the feeling of a satisfying headshot or hitting an amazing streak. To us, it's about great moments – which is why we have created World Boss. As they level up, players will choose from a selection of weapons and perks. These game-changing abilities give players the opportunity to become a stealthy sniper with Active Camo, or a close combat master with Explosive Ammo, or even take to the skies and deal mayhem from above. There are tools for every play style. The choice is yours."

"We wanted to make something that we always wanted to play but that people hadn't seen before. We took the great parts from the IO games we grew up with, added crazy perks, and mashed it with a casual FPS," said LazarBeam.