World Of Horror Receives New Massive Content Update

Ysbyrd Games revealed today that they have released a massive new content update for their terrifying game World Of Horror. The new update, which is called The Ceaseless Curse, launches today in the game as it brings with it a ton of new additions to what is currently still an Early Access title. If you've enjoyed all of the mind-bending horror challenges from the game so far, you'll dig the two new mysteries that will be presented as you deal with a witch and some ex-cultists. We have details don't he new content below as the full version of the game will be released sometime in 2022.

The Old Gods have risen from another dimension and otherworldly horrors begin their invasion of a quiet, seaside Japanese town. Uncover the truth across 16 mysteries infested with randomly generated encounters and white-knuckle turn-based combat. Survive tense showdowns with creatures that defy belief. Practice dark rituals, scavenge for makeshift weapons, and fight to keep your health and sanity intact. Deeply customizable and endlessly replayable, World Of Horror offers a host of difficulty levels and experiences tailored for every kind of player. Beyond the main narrative, craft new monsters and events with mod support. Tweak parameters and possible events to generate endless eldritch tales. TWO NEW MYSTERIES – Take care of a weird friend with a dark secret and explore a seemingly abandoned mansion full of grotesque paintings.

NEW MODDING – Draft custom mysteries, create characters, and chain together events and combat encounters.

NEW CHARACTERS – A WITCH and EX-CULTIST join the playable roster, now at 11 heroes.

NEW EVENTS – Character-exclusive events build on their backstories and roles in the city. This is the biggest batch of new events since Early Access launch!

CHALLENGES – New game mode pits experienced players against carefully designed playthroughs with devilish mechanics.

CITY PLANNING – Customize the game with additional actions.