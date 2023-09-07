Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Chien-Pao, Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 15: Chien-Pao ex

Pokémon TCG released Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved this June. It included the debut of Chien-Pao, one of the Legendary Treasures of Ruin.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at

Chien-Pao is a Dark/Ice-type Legendary Pokémon from the Paldea region introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games as one of the Treasures of Ruin. This is its first appearance in the Pokémon TCG. Chien-Pao ex is illustrated by aky CG works. This card also gets Special Illustration Rare, Full Art, and Gold Hyper Rare cards in this expansion. Let's take a look at Chien-Pao's Dex entries to get to know this Pokémon better:

This Pokémon can control 100 tons of fallen snow. It plays around innocently by leaping in and out of avalanches it has caused. The hatred of those who perished by the sword long ago has clad itself in snow and become a Pokémon.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

