More Details Revealed About RAIDOU Remastered

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army has dropped new game details ahead of its release happening this June

Atlus revealed a few new details about RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, which is set for release this June. The team originally dropped the news back in late March that the game would be getting a remaster during the Nintendo Direct, as the game will arrive for PC and all three major consoles on June 19. Now, as we approach the release, they are revealing new details about the content and additions they've made to the game. Below we have the new notes the team released about the characters as well as the progression system.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Characters

Kenzo Satake (The face of Senju-ku): The young captain of the Kanto Haguro Family, a yakuza group. He is well-liked not only by his men, but also by the citizens for his contributions to the safety of the neighborhood.​ He takes advantage of his strong reputation and wide network of contacts and is also well-versed in a various matters of the Capital.​ He likes Raidou's nature and is a good collaborator, providing information when investigating cases.

The young captain of the Kanto Haguro Family, a yakuza group. He is well-liked not only by his men, but also by the citizens for his contributions to the safety of the neighborhood.​ He takes advantage of his strong reputation and wide network of contacts and is also well-versed in a various matters of the Capital.​ He likes Raidou's nature and is a good collaborator, providing information when investigating cases. Sadakichi (Army Deserter): An Army private who is being pursued as a deserter. He has doubts about the "Super Soldier Project" being secretly carried out within the army under Munakata's leadership, and so he deserts from the Army.​ When he deserts, he tries to contact a newspaper reporter, Tae, in order to expose the "Super Soldier Project" to the public.​ On the one hand, he has a carefree and laid-back attitude, but from the expressions he sometimes shows, it seems that he's not an ordinary person…?

An Army private who is being pursued as a deserter. He has doubts about the "Super Soldier Project" being secretly carried out within the army under Munakata's leadership, and so he deserts from the Army.​ When he deserts, he tries to contact a newspaper reporter, Tae, in order to expose the "Super Soldier Project" to the public.​ On the one hand, he has a carefree and laid-back attitude, but from the expressions he sometimes shows, it seems that he's not an ordinary person…? Kiyoshi Daidouji: He is the younger brother of the current head of the Daidouji family and the uncle of Kaya.​ He runs Daidouji Textiles but has fallen behind in terms of mechanization and is on the verge of bankruptcy, needing a large amount of capital.​ He shows concern for Kaya, who has gone missing, but there is also a suspicious side to him…

He is the younger brother of the current head of the Daidouji family and the uncle of Kaya.​ He runs Daidouji Textiles but has fallen behind in terms of mechanization and is on the verge of bankruptcy, needing a large amount of capital.​ He shows concern for Kaya, who has gone missing, but there is also a suspicious side to him… Hell's Pawns: The mysterious Hell's Pawns who abducted Kaya.​ As their unusual appearance suggests, they have inhuman fighting power and stand in the way of Raidou and the others.​ It seems they are somehow connected to the "Super Soldier Project" that Munakata is pushing.

The mysterious Hell's Pawns who abducted Kaya.​ As their unusual appearance suggests, they have inhuman fighting power and stand in the way of Raidou and the others.​ It seems they are somehow connected to the "Super Soldier Project" that Munakata is pushing. Red Cape: A mysterious creature striking fear into the hearts of the Capital's citizens. ​ It has been spotted in several locations and is the subject of discussion all over town. Some say it abducts people; others say it randomly attacks them.

Demons

Over 50 new demons have been added compared to the original version, bringing the total to over 120! Many demons that appeared in "Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon" and "Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance" have been added.

Game System: Character Progression

Raidou Has New Skills: Summoner Skills

Raidou can learn new Summoner Skills from weapons. There are 2 types of skills, Combat Skills, which increase your combat ability during battle, and Sword Skills, which take effect automatically when equipped. These skills provide you with a variety of abilities, such as a powerful attack, increasing Raidou's resilience, and more. Be sure to equip the appropriate skills depending on depending on your opponents, as you can change your Combat Skills set during battle. The number of Summoner Skills you can gain increases based on the weapon types you create through Sword Alchemy. Be sure to use Sword Alchemy actively once you have enough materials.

Customize the Special Skills of Allied Demons

Allied demons can learn two Special Skills: Combat Skills that are effective during battle, and Passive Skills that take effect automatically when equipped. Allied demons can gain these skills through grinding, as well as through demon fusions. Skill books allow you to teach specific skills to your demons. Skills are learned from skill books in stages. Demons can master these skills by using the same skill book multiple times, and demons can also inherit these skills through demon fusions.

Loyalty of Allied Demons

Loyalty is a term used to indicate a given demon's trust in you. An ally demon's loyalty increases as they participate in battle, defeat enemies, and accompany you on the field. Once a demon's Loyalty has reached its maximum, the demon will learn a Passive Skill, and gain materials needed for Sword Alchemy and useful items. The cumulative total amount of Loyalty you've earned across all your demon allies will also determine your rank as a Devil Summoner. As this total reaches certain thresholds, you will earn new titles and increase the number of demons you can use. The titles you earn can be freely changed as you progress. Show off your favorite title in-game!

