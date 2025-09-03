Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: World Of Tanks

World Of Tanks Has Launches Update 2.0 This Week

One of the biggest and most radical changes to World of Tanks is now live, as the team has released Update 2.0 this morning

Article Summary World of Tanks Update 2.0 delivers 16 all-new Tier XI tanks and a story-driven PvE mode for players to enjoy.

The update features a revamped Hangar, streamlined UI, and a ground-up redesigned matchmaker for better battles.

Veteran and new players get massive login rewards like tech tree branches, premium tanks, gold, and credits.

Hundreds of vehicles are rebalanced, with new sounds and the long-awaited Nordskar Scandinavian map introduced.

Wargaming has launched one of the biggest updates for World of Tanks this morning, as players can now upgrade the game with Update 2.0. As they promoted during their 15th Anniversary celebration, this is a radical new update for the game that brings about many changes and upgrades that fans have been demanding for a while, as well as their own upgrades to the game after all these years that they felt needed to be added. We have more details fromt he devs below as the content has officially gone live.

World of Tanks – Update 2.0

Update 2.0 brings 16 new Tier XI tanks, a redesigned Hangar and UI, a story-driven PvE mode on a never-before-seen map, a comprehensive rebalance of hundreds of vehicles, a next-generation matchmaker, and much more.A launch this big deserves rewards just as massive. From the 2.0 release until mid-October, every tanker will receive epic gifts simply by logging in:

Veteran Commanders (joined before Update 2.0): will claim one full Tech Tree branch (Tier VI–X) and claim a massive resource pack with 2,500 Gold, 15,000 Bonds, 10 million Credits, 60 days of Premium Account, and more.

New Recruits (joined after Update 2.0): will secure two full Tech Tree branches (Tier VI–X), three additional premium tanks, 60 days of Premium Account, 6 million credits and other bonuses to fuel their journey.

Players who already own all Tier VI–X vehicles will receive exclusive rewards honoring their dedication. These gifts ensure every commander is battle-ready for the dawn of Tier XI. Here is an overview of what's available in World of Tanks Update 2.0:

Tier XI Tanks: 16 new Tier XI vehicles, each with unique gameplay mechanics and a new progression system are added to the game for the first time in history, with more to be released in future.

16 new Tier XI vehicles, each with unique gameplay mechanics and a new progression system are added to the game for the first time in history, with more to be released in future. Comprehensive Rebalance of Tanks: Over 350 vehicles across all tiers reworked to deliver smarter roles and fairer gameplay.

Over 350 vehicles across all tiers reworked to deliver smarter roles and fairer gameplay. Brand New Hangar: Now your hangar is a tank factory where vehicles are assembled, equipped, and always battle-ready.

Now your hangar is a tank factory where vehicles are assembled, equipped, and always battle-ready. Enhanced UI: New, streamlined, functional and informative.

New, streamlined, functional and informative. New Matchmaker: Built from the ground up for faster queues, better team balance, and more dynamic battles.

Built from the ground up for faster queues, better team balance, and more dynamic battles. New Map: Nordskar, a new Scandinavian map that players have requested for a long time.

Nordskar, a new Scandinavian map that players have requested for a long time. PVE Event: "Operation Boiling Point" sets the narrative backdrop for the arrival of Tier XI vehicles, where players can try three different Tier XI tanks on a brand-new battlefield.

"Operation Boiling Point" sets the narrative backdrop for the arrival of Tier XI vehicles, where players can try three different Tier XI tanks on a brand-new battlefield. Sound Upgrade: Heavier, more authentic tank sounds recorded from real vehicles, clearer combat audio and immersive soundscape that brings every battle to life.

