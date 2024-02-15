Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: World Of Tanks: Modern Armor

World Of Tanks Modern Armor Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Wargaming decided to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of World Of Tanks Modern Armor with new events and adidtions, happening right now.

Article Summary World Of Tanks Modern Armor marks its 10th Anniversary with year-long celebrations.

Players can earn two free tanks and enjoy special themed events and rewards.

New German light tanks and tank destroyers coming to Cold War mode.

Wargaming CEO lauds community and commits to a future of new content.

Wargaming is celebrating a number of milestones this year, which includes World Of Tanks Modern Armor celebrating its 10th Anniversary. The team has not only provided new stats for the console version of their tank fighting game, but they also set up some new festivities to celebrate the occasion and sent out a few quotes on what it means to have a game last a decade. We have all of that info for you below as the celebration is underway.

World of Tanks Modern Armor 10th Anniversary

The celebration of World of Tanks Modern Armor's 10-year anniversary will last throughout 2024! The festivities kicked off on February 6, when new Celebration War Chests made their debut, and all players were invited to participate in the Anniversary: Big X Community Op that can result in them earning two free tanks: the new Lago M38 and the classic T-34-88. Additional 10-year Celebrations rewards will become available starting on February 13, including Garage Gear and – just for veteran players – a free or heavily discounted Tier X MBT-B tank.

The game's celebrations also include the ability to earn monthly 10-year Celebrations rewards tied to special themed events. Accessed via the exclusive Celebrations companion website, the year of challenges culminates in the ultimate prize of two yet-to-be-revealed Premium vehicles: a World War II tank and a Cold War tank. World of Tanks Modern Armor will introduce new tanks for players to earn and upgrade this year. It includes a new Tech Tree line featuring German light tanks and tank destroyers for Cold War mode starting in February, as well as a new World War II Tech Tree line coming this spring.

"Ten years ago, World of Tanks made its debut on Xbox, delivering one of the first free-to-play games for consoles," said Victor Kislyi, CEO of Wargaming. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to players worldwide who have enjoyed our game and contributed to its development, and a special acknowledgment to our studio in Chicago, whose commitment has made this journey possible over the past decade. As we stand at the brink of the next 10 years, rest assured, we are gearing up for even greater adventures and big plans. "

"Our players love having new tanks added to the game," said lead designer Brenden McCormack, "There is no better way to celebrate them and our game than by adding more free content for players to earn."

