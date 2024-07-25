Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: motorhead, rob zombie, World Of Tanks: Modern Armor

World of Tanks Modern Armor Launches Metal Fest 2024

Wargaming had launched Metal Fest 2024 in World of Tanks Modern Armor, this year being headlined by Rob Zombie and Motörhead

New tank themes based on both bands include dialogue from Rob Zombie and AI-emulated Lemmy.

Exclusive in-game content includes Motörhead and Rob Zombie-themed tanks, skins, and commanders.

Previous Metal Fest favorites Iron Maiden, Megadeth, and Sabaton return for a limited time.

Wargaming has launched a new event this morning for World Of Tanks Modern Armor, as Metal Fest returns with Rob Zombie and Motörhead as headliners. The game will add new tank themes around both bands, including the dialogue from Zombie and Lemmy. You might ask how that's been accomplished since Lemmy died almost nine years ago. With the blessing of the remaining members of the band, the devs worked with hours of unreleased audio of Lemmy speaking and, with the use of AI, were able to emulate Lemmy's voice to become a commander in the game. We're sure that will excite and piss off fans equally. You can see a bit of it in the trailer above, as the event runs from July 30 until August 20.

World Of Tanks Modern Armor – Metal Fest 2024

The wait is over as Metal Fest announces its headliners: the legendary Motörhead, featuring the "Ace of Spades" himself, Lemmy Kilmister, and horror rock icon Rob Zombie. Both musical giants bring their unique sounds and styles to the adrenaline-fueled tank vs. tank combat of World of Tanks Modern Armor. The epic event kicks off on July 30 and runs through August 20, promising three weeks of intense action for players to experience. Motörhead fans are in for a treat. Ready for action is a brand-new tank inspired by the anthem "Ace of Spades"; players can also get a skin for the FV107 Scimitar tank that honors the song "Bomber". Commanding these metal beasts are two fully voiced 3D commanders: Lemmy himself and Motörhead's mascot, Warpig. Additionally, 2D commanders of the Motörhead band members are at the ready, alongside a collection of seriously cool cosmetic items and goodies.

The maestro of the musically macabre, the sultan of shock rock, Rob Zombie is also joining the line up. Tankers will dominate the battlefield with Rob Zombie-themed in-game content, including a new tank and a skin for the M53/M55, naturally based on his two most famous hits, "Dragula" and "Superbeast". Rob Zombie himself will be available as 3D commander along with some exclusive cosmetic items to make the tank even more sinister. And for all the headbangers who rocked out last year, the titans from Metal Fest are back for August! All tankers favorite Iron Maiden, Megadeth, and Sabaton offerings will be making a comeback for a limited time. So, gear up, tune in, and get ready to rock the battlefield like never before. This year Metal Fest in World of Tanks Modern Armor is gonna be a party for the ages.

