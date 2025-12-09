Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: Winter Fest 2025, World Of Tanks: Modern Armor

World of Tanks Modern Armor Launches Winter Fest 2025

World of Tanks Modern Armor has launched their annual seasonal event today, as Winter Fest 2025 has kicked off for December

Wargaming has launched a new winter update for World of Tanks Modern Armor, as the annual Winter Fest 2025 has blown in like a blizzard. Starting now and running all the way through January 5, 2026, the game has been given a bevy of new activities, cosmetics, and daily gifts from their new 2025 Winter Calendar. As well as two thematic event modes, seasonal rewards, and other content to blast your way through. We have the full rundown below as the content is live.

World of Tanks Modern Armor – Winter Fest 2025

The celebration begins with the return of the popular Toy Tanks Mode, where two teams of ten battle beneath the Yule tree in fast-paced matches with respawns. Each Toy Tank features its own weaponry, including the new Plow Master tank, which is equipped with a dozer blade and designed for ramming. Each team also benefits from a new ally: a giant toy robot that will launch devastating support strikes – and that will drop Snowballs, Winter Fest's special event currency, if destroyed. By popular demand, Toy Tanks Mode has been extended to run for two weeks, giving players double the time to command these tiny but mighty vehicles.

On December 23, the event shifts into The Ice Queen's Blade, a new cooperative PvE mode. After last year's battle, Santa imprisoned the Ice Queen, but she managed to summon Krampus, a portal-traveling enforcer. Players partner with a new character, Jack Frost, to stop Krampus before eternal winter takes hold of the maps they know well. Teams of ten will use the portals created by Krampus to travel from battlefield to battlefield, clearing minions, collecting shards, and ultimately confronting Krampus at Frostbite Castle. Beyond the exclusive event modes, Winter Fest offers players a wealth of fresh content, including four distinct Premium tanks with thematic designs:

Frostwarden – A fast and stylish Tier X medium tank designed by Jack Frost;

A fast and stylish Tier X medium tank designed by Jack Frost; Dual Battery – A dual-gun medium tank inspired by new Commander Ro-Burt and built for versatile combat;

A dual-gun medium tank inspired by new Commander Ro-Burt and built for versatile combat; Moldmaster Mk. 1 – A toy-inspired tank destroyer with multiple turrets and excellent adaptability;

A toy-inspired tank destroyer with multiple turrets and excellent adaptability; Winter Warrior – A durable medium tank featuring strong ERA armor that resists autocannon and ATGM fire.

Additionally, new 3D Commanders Jack Frost, Pfc. PVC, Melty Melvin, and Ro-Burt join the roster. An Ultimate version of Jack Frost with all Skill slots open will be available exclusively in Jack Frost War Chests, and the player-favorite Krampus 3D Commander will speak for the first time with new custom voiceover. Through the entire Winter Fest event, players will earn Snowballs – an exclusive, limited-time virtual currency – that can be spent on Premium tanks, 3D Commanders, cosmetics, holiday skins, and other items.

