Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: benedict cumberbatch, Holiday Ops 2026

World of Tanks Reveals More Details About Holiday Ops 2026

World of Tanks has kicked off the Holiday Ops 2026 event this morning, bringing a ton of holiday cheer and Benedict Cumberbatch to the game

Article Summary World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2026 begins, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as a special commander.

Visit the festive Holiday Village, unlock the Strv M/31 tank, and explore the Advent Calendar rewards.

Complete 56 battle missions for exclusive items, Benedict Cumberbatch voice lines, and special cosmetics.

Winter Raid returns with new maps, unique tanks, team battles, and collectible 3D attachments for rewards.

Wargaming has revealed new details for the World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2026 event, as Benedict Cumberbatch has some magical surprises waiting for you as this year's commander. The event kicks off today and runs through January 12, 2026, complete with a new Holiday Village to visit, special cosmetics for your tanks, new assignments to take on, the return of Winter Raid, and more. We have the full details below as you can update the game right now.

World of Tanks – Holiday Ops 2026

With the start of the event, players will be transported to a dazzling Holiday Village, where daylight reveals cozy snowy scenes and nightfall ignites the sky with fairy lights, lamps, and fireworks. Upon entering it, tankers will receive their first special holiday gift: Strv M/31, a Tier III Swedish light tank complete with a fully trained crew and garage slot. Players will also find the Advent Calendar in the Holiday Village, where opening each door unlocks new gifts and surprises.

At the Village Headquarters, our Holiday Ambassador, Benedict Cumberbatch, welcomes players and gives special assignments, offering bits of life wisdom and sharing inspiring stories along the way. Completing his assignments rewards tankers with his signature customization items, including two distinctive 2D styles, custom decals, and thematic inscriptions. The event's centerpiece, the Holiday Ops Challenge, features 56 battle missions that offer players great in-game rewards, including Mr. Cumberbatch as a tank commander: a calm, strategic tactician whose voice guides rather than commands. Players can also earn unique decals and inscriptions reflecting their commander's mindset, the striking "Resolute" 2D style with a military-inspired look, and Benedict's Gadgets, a set of collectible 3D attachments.

And then the celebration goes to the next level. From December 11 through December 22, the beloved magic tanks return in the fun and fast-paced Winter Raid game mode. This year, the action unfolds across two new maps. One transports players into deep space with stars and planets, while the other turns a gift factory into a holiday combat arena. In Winter Raid, three teams of five will compete to collect and deliver presents to their base. Each commander will take control of a unique tank with its own role and special abilities. Through every battle, players will earn points that can be exchanged for bonds or exclusive 3D attachments.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!