World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Dark Heart Is On The Way

Blizzard Entertainment revealed details of what's to come in World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Dark Heart as it heads to the test servers.

Article Summary Blizzard unveils World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Dark Heart, Update 10.2.7.

The update concludes Dragonflight and bridges to the new adventure, The War Within.

An event, WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria, revamps the leveling and gear system.

The anniversary event is accessible to all active WoW players, including free trials.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details about World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Dark Heart, as the final chapter to this run is on the way. Technically known as Update 10.2.7, this will bring about an end to Dragonflight and serve as the bridge to what people will experience with The War Within. Players can test it out right now as the content is live on the public test servers, as it will be released sometime within the next month.

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Dark Heart

Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria. This new PVE-focused event brings back a beloved expansion with new twists as part of WoW's yearlong 20th anniversary celebration. Dark Heart will bring the story of Dragonflight to its conclusion while also teeing up the start of our next grand tale, The War Within, the latter of which will arrive later this year and is the first chapter of the new multi-expansion story arc, the Worldsoul Saga. But that's not all, as Dark Heart will also introduce an exciting new event! Hot off the heels of Plunderstorm in update 10.2.6, the WoW team announced in a community blog , World ofRemix: Mists of Pandaria. This new PVE-focused event brings back a beloved expansion with new twists as part of WoW's yearlong 20th anniversary celebration.

Accelerated Leveling Cadence: All zones, creatures, quests, and rewards have been overhauled to accommodate an accelerated 1-70 leveling experience.

All zones, creatures, quests, and rewards have been overhauled to accommodate an accelerated 1-70 leveling experience. All Dungeons & Raids Available: Dungeons will be available in Normal difficulty starting with Temple of the Jade Serpent at level 10, with new ones unlocking throughout the leveling experience and Heroic difficulty becoming available at level 60. Raids will be available in Raid Finder and Normal difficulty from the level 35-70 range, at which point Heroic difficulty unlocks at level 70.

Dungeons will be available in Normal difficulty starting with Temple of the Jade Serpent at level 10, with new ones unlocking throughout the leveling experience and Heroic difficulty becoming available at level 60. Raids will be available in Raid Finder and Normal difficulty from the level 35-70 range, at which point Heroic difficulty unlocks at level 70. Overhauled Gear Itemization: Powerful gear abounds at all levels from many sources (quests, chests, creatures, and bosses), with most pieces reaching an item level of 486. This is well beyond what MoP content was tuned for, allowing players to feel mighty and empowered!

Powerful gear abounds at all levels from many sources (quests, chests, creatures, and bosses), with most pieces reaching an item level of 486. This is well beyond what MoP content was tuned for, allowing players to feel mighty and empowered! Easy Access For All Active World of Warcraft Players: Like Plunderstorm, WoW Remix will be available outside of the main games to all active players either through subscription or applied game time. Players will access WoW Remix through the Dragonflight client, but no purchase of the latest expansion is necessary. Free trial accounts can participate in WoW Remix up to level 20, after which a subscription or game time is needed to continue.

