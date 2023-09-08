Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Guardians Of The Dream, World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight
World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Shows Guardians Of The Dream Details
Blizzard Entertainment have revealed more details about the Guardians Of The Dream update coming to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details for the next update to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which they are calling Guardians Of The Dream. Technically being called Update 10.2, the content will be hitting the public test servers shortly. The content will send you on a journey to explore and investigate the magical energies taking over the Dragon Isles in a new addition to the current storyline. These energies stem from the fledgling world tree, Amirdrassil, which has taken root in the Emerald Dream. We have a complete rundown from the developers of what will be in this update, as well as a special developer diary video you can check out below.
- NEW ZONE: THE EMERALD DREAM: World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight players will access the Dream through the western banks of the Ohn'ahran Plains where the green dragonflight has made its home.
- NEW CAMPAIGN QUESTS: New quests progress the Dragonflight story that reveals Fyrakk's true intentions for Amirdrassil. Additionally, other side story quests continue, including the final chapter in the Tyr Reforged questline.
- SEASON 3 – NEW RAID: AMIRDRASSIL, THE DREAM'S HOPE: A new nine-boss raid awaits as players will need to contend with the Dream's defenders as well as Fryakk's forces including his new allies, the Druids of the Flame.
- SEASON 3 – NEW MYTHIC+ DUNGEON POOL
- A new rotation of dungeons will comprise the Season 3 Mythic+ pool, including the two wings of the Dawn of the Infinite mega-dungeon:
- Galakrond's Fall (Dawn of the Infinite wing one)
- Murozond's Rise (Dawn of the Infinite wing two)
- Mythic+ Dungeons from previous expansions will also make their way into the Dragonflight Season 3 rotation:
- Waycrest Manor, Battle for AzerothAtal'Dazar, Battle for Azeroth
- Darkheart Thicket, Legion
- Blackrook Hold, Legion
- And lastly, two dungeons new to the Mythic+ system will make their debut:
- The Everbloom, Warlords of Draenor
- Throne of the Tides, Cataclysm
