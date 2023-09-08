Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Guardians Of The Dream, World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Shows Guardians Of The Dream Details

Blizzard Entertainment have revealed more details about the Guardians Of The Dream update coming to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details for the next update to World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which they are calling Guardians Of The Dream. Technically being called Update 10.2, the content will be hitting the public test servers shortly. The content will send you on a journey to explore and investigate the magical energies taking over the Dragon Isles in a new addition to the current storyline. These energies stem from the fledgling world tree, Amirdrassil, which has taken root in the Emerald Dream. We have a complete rundown from the developers of what will be in this update, as well as a special developer diary video you can check out below.

NEW ZONE: THE EMERALD DREAM: World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight players will access the Dream through the western banks of the Ohn'ahran Plains where the green dragonflight has made its home.

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight players will access the Dream through the western banks of the Ohn'ahran Plains where the green dragonflight has made its home. NEW CAMPAIGN QUESTS: New quests progress the Dragonflight story that reveals Fyrakk's true intentions for Amirdrassil. Additionally, other side story quests continue, including the final chapter in the Tyr Reforged questline.

New quests progress the Dragonflight story that reveals Fyrakk's true intentions for Amirdrassil. Additionally, other side story quests continue, including the final chapter in the Tyr Reforged questline. SEASON 3 – NEW RAID: AMIRDRASSIL, THE DREAM'S HOPE: A new nine-boss raid awaits as players will need to contend with the Dream's defenders as well as Fryakk's forces including his new allies, the Druids of the Flame .

A new awaits as players will need to contend with the Dream's defenders as well as Fryakk's forces including his new allies, the . SEASON 3 – NEW MYTHIC+ DUNGEON POOL A new rotation of dungeons will comprise the Season 3 Mythic+ pool, including the two wings of the Dawn of the Infinite mega-dungeon: Galakrond's Fall (Dawn of the Infinite wing one) Murozond's Rise (Dawn of the Infinite wing two) Mythic+ Dungeons from previous expansions will also make their way into the Dragonflight Season 3 rotation: Waycrest Manor , Battle for Azeroth Atal'Dazar , Battle for Azeroth Darkheart Thicket , Legion Blackrook Hold , Legion And lastly, two dungeons new to the Mythic+ system will make their debut: The Everbloom , Warlords of Draenor Throne of the Tides , Cataclysm



