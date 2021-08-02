What Is The Shiny Rate For Raid Battles In Pokémon GO?

A common misconception within the Pokémon GO community is that Pokémon in raids have a higher Shiny rate than that same species in the wild. Not true. In Pokémon GO, a species is assigned a flat Shiny rate that remains consistent regardless of the manner in which the species is encountered. However, there are certain species that one can encounter in raids that have a higher Shiny rate than the standard, base rate that is now understood by Silph Researchers to be one in 500. Let's take a look at these.

Here is a breakdown of the Shiny rate tiers of Pokémon available in raids:

The standard rate of approximately one in 500: Most Pokémon will have this rate.

Raid/Egg-exclusive Pokémon rate of approximately one in 45 – 55: This rate has yet to be fully pinned down by Silph Researchers, but consistently applies to species that appear only through raids or Eggs. This also applies to species that formerly could only appear in this manner before being introduced into the wild and Research. Examples include: The Alolans The Galarians The Babies Absol Klink Mawile Shinx Timburr Species like Galarian Weezing and Espurr, when their Shinies are unlocked, are expected to be added to this list.

The Legendary rate of approximately one in 20: Legendary and Mythical species in Tier Five raids with their Shinies unlocked have this rate. This is emphatically not tied to Tier Five encounters but rather Legendaries and Mythicals, regardless of the manner of encounter, just like all other species. The same rate applies to encountering them through GO Battle League. Also, when a non-Legendary appears in Tier Fives, which happened during the Bidoof Breakout event, that Pokémon maintains its standard rate which, in the case of Bidoof, was the unboosted one in 500 rate.

Raid day rates: These temporary rates are known to boost specific species to a rate of one in ten. This has happened during Raid Days for three-hour windows, impacting only the featured species.

The Mega-capable rate of approximately one in 60: When a Pokémon's Mega Evolution is unlocked in Pokémon GO, that species will now be encounterable as a Shiny. It can be encountered through Mega Raids or on the map. It does not matter, for example, if this species wasn't released through raids. For example, Mega Beedrill was initially released through Special Research. This still unlocked Shiny Beedrill encounters at this higher Shiny rate.

Permaboost Pokémon also have a rate of approximately one in 60 and are often featured in raids in Pokémon GO. This includes: Aerodactyl Alolan Exeggutor Bronzor Clamperl Feebas Gligar Lapras Onix Pineco Scyther Skarmory Sneasel

