World Of Warcraft Reveals Hearthstone 10th Anniversary Crossover

Blizzard Entertainment revealed their plans to celebrate the 10th Anniversray of Hearthstone in World of Warcraft with a new crossover.

Blizzard Entertainment announced that Hearthstone will be celebrating the game's 10th Anniversary in a special crossover happening in World Of Warcraft. Players will be able to get their hands on a special fiery mount, as well as take part in a special tournament where the game will be within the game, giving you a chance to earn some exclusive items that won't be around afterward. We have all the notes about it for you here, as these events have kicked off right now.

Hearthstone Celebrations

In case you missed it, many of Hearthstone's 10th Anniversary offerings are already available to players and include:

12 Special Cards that include a "gift" card for each class as well as one extra special card: Harth Stonebrew!

A special in-game rewards track to earn golden versions of the 12 gifted cards and even a special Birthday Coin

Starting today, players can also begin their in-game quests to earn a special 10-year Anniversary Card Back! Lastly, fans of Hearthstone's repertoire of musical numbers have a new video to check out on the Hearthstone YouTube channel. Additionally, players are now able to enjoy the first installment of Music from the Tavern, 30 in-game tracks are now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, with two more planned installments coming later this year.

World of Warcraft Events

A variety of rewards and activities await World of Warcraft players wanting to join the celebration, including:

Fiery Hearthsteed Mount : Starting today and until May 14, players can try their hand at Hearthstone to earn this mount, an homage to the original Hearthsteed mount that was available to earn when Hearthstone first launched. Players will need to have finished the Hearthstone tutorial to be eligible to receive this mount and players that have already done so will simply need to log into Hearthstone.

: Starting today and until May 14, players can try their hand at Hearthstone to earn this mount, an homage to the original Hearthsteed mount that was available to earn when Hearthstone first launched. Players will need to have finished the Hearthstone tutorial to be eligible to receive this mount and players that have already done so will simply need to log into Hearthstone. Hearthstone Tournament : Starting today through March 18, these in-game events will take place in Stormwind Harbor, Durotar (outside Orgrimmar), and Valdrakken, where players will be able to play a round of Hearthstone within WoW! Stick around long enough during the tournaments, and players will see a special encounter with Whizbang (similar to the Treasure Goblin Diablo IV launch event) in which additional special rewards can be earned, such as: Compass Rose Mount Sarge Pet Hearthstone Game Table Toy Collector's Carryall 32-Slot Bag The Tavern's Tabard Hearthstone: Stone of the Hearth Taverner's Belt transmog

: Starting today through March 18, these in-game events will take place in Stormwind Harbor, Durotar (outside Orgrimmar), and Valdrakken, where players will be able to play a round of Hearthstone within WoW! Stick around long enough during the tournaments, and players will see a special encounter with Whizbang (similar to the Treasure Goblin Diablo IV launch event) in which additional special rewards can be earned, such as:

