World Of Warcraft: The War Within Releases Pre-Expansion Update

World Of Warcraft: The War Within has a new update available right now, as players can download the pre-expansion update

Introducing Warbands: account-wide changes with a warband bank, new character select screen, and more achievements.

Skyriding expands mounts usage, replacing dragonriding from Dragonflight; steady flight is the new term for old system.

New Radiant Echoes event on July 30 for levels 10-70, with rewards and new items for the warband collection.

Blizzard Entertainment has released a brand new update for World Of Warcraft: The War Within, as the pre-expansion update has been added to the game. This is basically the set up for the content to come, as they have added key elements to help not only the players but the servers in general ahead of time. We have the finer details of what's to come for you below, as you can read the finer details on the game's website.

World Of Warcraft: The War Within Pre-Expansion Update

New Feature: Warbands – Players will see account-wide changes that will transform character management to include a warband bank, an increased amount of achievements and reputations that are now account-wide, a new character select screen and more!

Players will see account-wide changes that will transform character management to include a warband bank, an increased amount of achievements and reputations that are now account-wide, a new character select screen and more! Expanded Feature : Skyriding – Introduced as dragonriding in Dragonflight, skyriding expands the number of mounts that can be used with this system with more on the way as the expansion progresses The previous flight system is now referred to as steady flight.

: Skyriding – Introduced as dragonriding in Dragonflight, skyriding expands the number of mounts that can be used with this system with more on the way as the expansion progresses The previous flight system is now referred to as steady flight. Class Balance and Changes – In advance of Hero Talents that will be available during the level-up experience after launch, all new adjustments and changes for classes and specializations will be available for players to explore

In advance of Hero Talents that will be available during the level-up experience after launch, all new adjustments and changes for classes and specializations will be available for players to explore Dragonflight absorbed into the base subscription – Ahead of the pre-expansion update, Dragonflight will no longer be offered as a standalone expansion offering and will transition into the base subscription. Additionally, new and returning players will now see Dragonflight as the default 10-70 leveling expansion, which was Battle for Azeroth previously.

Ahead of the pre-expansion update, Dragonflight will no longer be offered as a standalone expansion offering and will transition into the base subscription. Additionally, new and returning players will now see Dragonflight as the default 10-70 leveling expansion, which was Battle for Azeroth previously. Coming on July 30 with the second part of the pre-expansion update: New Event : Radiant Echoes Confront the memories of Azeroth and earn Residual Memories to purchase new items to add to the warband collection This event is open to all players level 10-70, regardless of whether they own The War Within.



