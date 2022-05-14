World Of Warships Announces Longest Night Of Museums 2022

Wargaming revealed new details today for its Longest Night of Museums 2022 initiative, in which World Of Warships will play a hand in. Beginning on May 18, 2022, the game will publish one museum showcase article per week, which will help give players insight into each museum's naval history for them to enjoy at home. Each article will have museum curators helping to bring their museums to life as they will be providing fascinating information, assets, and historical details for those who are truly interested in these displays for each respective museum. You can read up more on it below as some of the content will be shared live on the game's YouTube channel.

World of Warships has hidden characters in the articles to encourage readers to read all the stories and uncover the special bonus code. The first person to crack the code will win a five day, all-expenses-paid trip for two people to one of the naval museums featured in the articles. These articles will also feature embedded video footage of last year's Longest Night of Museums event, which had over 1.4 million people attend a virtual tour of the more than 15 naval museums from around the world which participated via Twitch and YouTube.

With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, museums have been hit incredibly hard over the past two years. Beyond the financial impact, many lack their own digital platforms to share their exhibits and make their desired impact on the world remotely. Therefore Wargaming, the developer of the world's most historically accurate, naval battle video game World of Warships, continues to support these museums and bring them in front of a wider audience. The event has been publicly celebrated by the World of Warships community, which stands at over 50 million players, and museums from last year's event lauded the impact it has had on their organizations.