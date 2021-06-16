World Of Warships Announces The Grand Battle With New Update

Wargaming has revealed a brand new World Of Warships update that brings in German Destroyers as well as The Grand Battle. The 0.10.5 update has been announced to go live today, which you can read the finer details of the patch notes here. The update brings with it new ships, a new massive battle, and plans for Independence Day in the United States. You can check out the dev notes below about all the additions as well as a new trailer showing it off!

World Of Warships: Enter Grand Battle

The all new Grand Battle mode places players in an alternative history where main batteries take precedence over deck aviation. Players will take the helm of new super battleships from a time where navies focused on pure firepower. The mode tasks players to captain Tier IX-X ships, including super battleships, in a 9v9 battle with a limit of three super battleships allowed per side. Arriving on the seas is the Satsuma, a project modelled on the famous Yamato with whopping 510mm guns, and the Hannover, a version of the H-42 with 483mm guns, both in four twin-gun turrets. The Hannover's secondary battery also packs 128mm calibre dual-purpose artillery. Players earn Intelligence Reports – a new kind of temporary resource collected daily on log-in and by playing in Grand Battle on Tier IX-X ships – in order to earn the opportunity to command these mighty vessels. Rewards from participating in dedicated combat missions include Dazzling camouflages, a commemorative flag, and the Grand Battle patch.

German Destroyers Hit Main Servers

Fresh out of early access, the German Destroyers tech tree is now live on main World Of Warships servers. The Tier VII Z-31, Tier VIII Gustav Julius Maerker, Tier IX Felix Schultz and the Tier X Elbing are all available to research. These ships combine accurate main batteries with destructive AP shells, combining high penetration and damage with enhanced shell ricochet angles.

Celebrating the US Independence Day with the Summer Battles

With the release of the Update 0.10.5, four themed groups of combat missions will guide the players to receive, along with camouflages and signals, the final reward – battleship Colorado in her new Independence Day permanent camouflage, alongside a themed auction. Finally, additional features include major alterations to some game mechanics, such as the removal of friendly fire, as well as changes to the rocket launching mechanics of all attack aircraft.