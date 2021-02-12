World Of Warships Is Coming To The Epic Games Store

This week, Wargaming and Epic Games revealed that World Of Warships will be sailing into the Epic Games Store. Not a ton of details were revealed about the release other than the fact that the game will remain free-to-play tot in the shop with content that you purchase to add to it. However, people won't be starting from scratch as this version of the game will have all the content additions and upgrade of the current version whenever it comes out. Speak of which, they also didn't add a release date beyond the notion we'll see it sometime in 2021. It's an interesting addition to the platform as the game has been doing well for itself with multiple updates over the years adding basically every naval fleet they can get their hands on over the past century of naval combat. Here's some added info from the announcement this week.

"We are committed to ensuring that World of Warships is accessible to as many players as possible around the world. We were incredibly honored to be included as part of the Spring Showcase, being available on the Epic Games Store is a natural next step for the game's growth and we can't wait for the launch.", said Rajeev Girdhar, Regional Publishing Director at Wargaming. World of Warships is a free, historical, online combat PC game from Wargaming. With its massive fleet of most iconic war vessels, including four different ship classes and strategically designed environment, World of Warships provides the ultimate naval warfare gaming experience, suitable for everyone. Thanks to its largest collection of historically accurate ships available to play, World of Warships prides itself as a digital ship museum and a focal point for naval history enthusiasts. New thematic content and innovative game modes are being added on a regular basis, providing a diverse and exciting gameplay to its broad player base.