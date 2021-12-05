World Of Warships: Legends Reveals Pan-Asian Destroyers & More

Wargaming revealed new content added to World of Warships: Legends this week with the Pan-Asian Destroyers' arrival. This is the first time this fleet of ships has been brought to this version of the game, giving players a chance to experiment with more ships from that region of the world. Along with those ships comes some new content in the form of the limited-time Origin of Wisdom campaign, the launch of Ranked Season 20, and even more new ships being put into the mix with some old favorites heading back into the water. Here are the details on this new update, which has been added to the game.

Pan-Asian Destroyers: Take to the seas in powerful all-new Pan-Asian destroyers starting with the cruiser-like Tier I Shi An all the way up to the fearsome Tier VII Hsienyang, along with two new Commanders, late Qing Dynasty Admiral Sa Zhenbing and Captain Deng Shichang. Both Commanders come with different traits and skills to suit the player's preferences.

The new line also comes with deep water torpedoes that are only able to hit ships with deeper draft – in other words, everything but destroyers. Research this branch to inflict heavy damage on enemies to flood their hulls, and prepare for the imminent Dragon Fleet Bureau project.

The Origin Of Wisdom Campaign Continues: On top of this, the six-week Origin of Wisdom campaign is live until December 20th, with a mountain of missions left to complete and rewards to obtain, including a swathe of boosters, camouflages, XP, credits, crates and patches. Missions from previous weeks are still available for players to accomplish if they've yet to start, with two Premium ships Tier IV French destroyer Siroco (unlocked at milestone 40) – armed with impressive 130mm guns, and Tier VII German cruiser Mainz (unlocked at Milestone 120) – with armour as thick as a heavy cruiser – still up for grabs.

Double the Bureaus, Double The Fun: Also on its way with Update 3.9 is an important decision for players to make – the choice between two Bureaus. The Legendary Tier USN Battleship Montana comes packed with 4×3 guns and solid torpedo protection, perfect to compete in the highest tier battles. On the flip side of the coin, however, is a flurry of Commander Progression items, scattered through the Dragon Fleet project, that can be boosted by the Pan-Asian navy branch.

New and old faces: Sailing into this update for the first time is the Tier VI Premium French battleship Strasbourg of the Dunkerque-class, historically a great asset against German raiders. With a speedy main battery reload and traverse as well as all-bow turret configuration, this beauty can add even more layers to playstyle. And marking their grand return to World of Warships: Legends are a variety of ships, Commanders and themed in-game items from this year's epic Godzilla vs Kong collaboration, as well as the Arpeggio of the Blue Steel -Ars Nova- range.