World Of Warships Reveals November Content On The Way

Wargaming has revealed what they have coming to World Of Warships and WoW Legends for November, with a ton of content on the way. Both games will be getting some additions that, depending on the kind of fighter you are, will either be a blessing or just your absolute worst nightmare at sea. The main game will soon be getting new additions to the fleet from the Japanese naval command, as you have cruisers and submarines on the way, while the Legends side of things will be getting Japanese destroyers as well as some pirate content. You can read more about them below, as well as see the latest update video from the devs as the content will roll out over the next few weeks.

Japanese Light Cruisers & Submarines Set To Sea

"Kicking off World of Warships November content drop is the introduction of six new Japanese light cruisers to Early Access. These ships are armed with high-damage and high-range torpedoes to strike significant damage on enemies from far away. Further enabling sneak attacks, these cruisers can take advantage of the element of surprise using their good camouflaging. From Tier VII upwards ships in this range sport torpedo tubes equipped with a revolving mechanic, and Tier VIII upwards also see the addition of a large number of main battery guns. These ships are available to players through a wide range of means, with some ships available through consecutive sets like the Agano, Gokase and Shimanto, and others available through combat missions and in random packs.

As these ships enter Early Access, submarines have departed and made their way to the tech tree, with German and American submarines researchable to all players. These covert vessels span Tier VI-X and can strike lethal damage with their powerful torpedoes. The two nations offer different opportunities for gameplay, as German ships sport long-range acoustically guided torpedoes and a wide margin of autonomy, while the American submarines are equipped with short-range acoustic torpedoes and boast quicker recovery.

Closing out World of Warships: Legends' June update is a new mission and limited-time Bureau project in celebration of Independence Day. The Windroses are back with the Tier IV to Legendary American ships to receive special bonuses as well as a mission to obtain the Tier III Premium battleship South Carolina. The Bureau project Broad Stripes and Bright Stars includes a number of permanent camouflages for select destroyers in the tech-tree before building up to Star-Spangled Freedom skins for Cleveland and Baltimore. The Oklahoma, amongst other rare ships will also make their return as part of the festivities!"

Premium Japanese Destroyer & Pirate Antics

"World of Warships: Legends also offers Japanese watercraft to its players, with Japanese Tier VIII Premium destroyer Hayate waiting at the end of a classic Warships-style Brewing Storm campaign, taking place across five weeks with 100 milestones to achieve. Hayate is powerful, with a sturdy HP pool, as well as impressive torpedoes and excellent fire-starting capabilities. To secure this beauty, players must complete Brewing Storm with Admiralty Backing active; however, a catch-up mechanic is in place alongside Heroic Effort missions to help carry stragglers to victory.

Pirates also come on board in this update, with plenty of treasure for players to unearth, including two new Captains, each with their own unique voiceover, two new ships Caprice and La Foudre, and themed Treasure Chest Crates packed full of doubloons and plenty of other treats. Beyond this pirate content is the addition of six new ships for British and French navies, with three vessels for each nation. One destroyer, one cruiser, and one battleship, including French Alsace and the British cruiser Neptune, located in the tech tree. Finally, World of Warships: Legends celebrates Black Friday with a robust offering of deals and discounts across the board, from black ships to Commander Progression Items. The range consists of five impressive black warships, including famed battleship Bismarck and an Italian powerhouse Dante Alighieri, with the latter available through a special Black Friday mission."