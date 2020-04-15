World War Z Is Getting A Game Of The Year Edition In May 2020

Focus Home Interactive and Saber Interactive announced this morning that World War Z will be getting a Game Of The Year Edition. The game is less than a year old as it was released last spring, bringing the world in which the film and novel are set in a multiplayer gaming experience. The GOTY Edition is going to come with a number of additions for anyone who doesn't own the main game already so they are completely up-to-date and have all the content they need to play it without DLC. First off, the game will have absolutely everything up to this point for content. Next, it will come with a brand new episode. Three new PvE missions in the French city of Marseille have been added to this game, which includes their own maps, story, and characters.

Next, several weapon packs have been added, including The Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Bundle Weapon Pack, and the new Last Aid Weapon Pack. Plus one new upcoming weapon pack that's TBA. Finally, character packs will be added including The Professionals Character Skin Pack and War Heroes Character Skin Pack. Here's a little more info from the devs of what's included.

"Players also get access to a year's worth of free content added to World War Z since it launched, including the wave-based Horde Mode Z, Xbox One-PC crossplay, new PvE missions and enemies, a weekly challenge mode, extreme six-skulls difficulty setting and more, as well as a new playable class with a unique skill tree and abilities, coming in a free update later this year."

World War Z: Game Of The Year Edition will be released on May 5th, 2020. It will be on sale for $45 on the Epic Games Store for PC, and $50 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It's a pretty amazing pack of content for those looking to get into the game who may have missed the boat the first time around. We're guessing the bonus content will be sold as a DLC or made available in some way to other players after release.