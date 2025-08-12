Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games, VR | Tagged: world war z, World War Z VR

World War Z VR Releases Brand-New Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for World War Z VR, as the title has officially been released for both SteamVR and Meta Quest today

Article Summary World War Z VR launches on SteamVR and Meta Quest with an intense new gameplay trailer debut.

Face swarms of up to 200 zombies in immersive first-person VR action set in global locations.

Choose from seven customizable heroes and fight across New York, Tokyo, and Marseille.

Survive escalating challenges with adaptive enemies and multiple difficulty options in VR.

Saber Interactive has released one more trailer for World War Z VR, as the game has been released on SteamVR and Meta Quest this week. This is basically one last sizzle reel to get you into wanting a full VR experience of fighting off rabid zombies around the world, having them right in your face as they attempt to rush as you and rip you apart. Enjoy the trailer before you head off into the experience either alone or with your friends.

World War Z VR

World War Z VR brings the hit franchise's nonstop thrills and iconic swarm action to life like never before for VR fans and newcomers alike. Choose between seven playable heroes featuring a variety of customization options to fit any playstyle, and try to survive gruesome challenges against the undead across three unique locations: New York, Tokyo and Marseille. Based on the hit game World War Z that has now captivated over 25 million players, World War Z VR is an immersive single-player first-person shooter experience with reimagined locations to explore. Take on huge swarms of zombies across three difficulty levels and choose your operator, weapons, and perks to create unique playthroughs.

Battle Hordes of Zombies in VR : Endure overwhelming swarms of up to 200 zombies on screen at a time in the ultimate VR zombie experience!

Explore Immersive Environments : Navigate massive levels with total immersion across three real-world locations overrun by the undead – New York, Tokyo and Marseille.

Seven Playable Characters : Select your operative and dive into each mission with your pre-selected AI squad. Equip a wide variety of weapons and perks to give yourself the edge in the deadliest firefights.

Survive Epic Challenges : The swarms will adapt to their surroundings and your playstyle to hunt you down, while special infected enemies raise the stakes even higher. Choose from three difficulty modes and overcome all odds to stay alive!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!