World's First Mobile Gaming Browser Opera GX Launches At E3 2021

Opera had their own E3 2021 announcement this week as they have launched the world's first mobile gaming browser, Opera GX. While the browser is a simplified version of its main browser, it still contains many of the features that the desktop browser has. These features include gaming news feeds, custom skins, unique navigation with haptic feedback, a native ad blocker, light and dark modes, and more. You can get it right now, totally free, for both iOS and Android. We have more info below from the team and a quote from their product director as well, along with a video showing it off.

Opera GX mobile users can enjoy a host of features, including custom navigation with the Fast Action Button (FAB), which uses gaming-inspired vibration and haptic feedback for smoother, more intuitive browsing. There is also the ability to sync mobile and desktop experiences through the Flow feature, enabling gamers to share walkthroughs, tutorials, and character builds between devices. The mobile browser also includes the GX Corner – a unique space on GX's home screen featuring the latest gaming news about desktop, console and mobile games, deals, trailers and a game release calendar. The mobile version of Opera GX also distinguishes itself with a gaming-inspired design with a variety of different color themes for both dark and light modes.

"We launched the desktop version of Opera GX during E3 2019. This year, with the event coming back, we have some good news for everyone who wants their smartphone browsing experience to match their gaming tastes," said Maciej Kocemba, product director of Opera GX. "Those tastes are ever-evolving. Two years ago, we launched the best browser for PC gamers, and since then, we have seen the entire games industry shift towards cross-play. With Opera GX mobile, we are making sure that all gamers have a browser that offers them a superior web experience and lets them follow the latest news about their favorite games on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and every other platform they enjoy."