Worlds Upon the Wind Launches Limited-Time Open Playtest

You can test out the game Worlds Upon the Wind in a new limited-time Open Playtest, which is available right now via its Steam page

Experience a peaceful roguelite deckbuilder inspired by traditional Japanese art and culture.

Shape civilizations, build decks from hundreds of glyphs and relics, and tackle unique dilemmas.

Every run brings procedurally-generated world shards, animal companions, and strategic choices.

Solo indie game developer Max Shawabkeh has revealed that they have launched a limited-time open playtest for their latest game, Worlds Upon the Wind. In case you haven't seen the game, this is a peaceful roguelite deckbuilder that has been steeped in traditional Japanese art, in which you will shape a civilization through various means while they also find their own way. All you have to do is go to the game's Steam page and sign up for the test there to gain access. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as well.

Worlds Upon the Wind

Worlds Upon the Wind is a peaceful roguelite deckbuilder about rebuilding a shattered civilization after the apocalypse. Shape forests, deserts, and ruins through careful planning and resourcefulness, rather than conflict. Guide settlers across drifting world shards, nurturing new communities and weaving new traditions as you restore life to forgotten lands. Embark on a journey of restoration and community in this tactical game for those who prefer to take their time and weigh their choices.

Assemble your deck from hundreds of powerful Glyphs and unique Relics, each offering new strategic possibilities. Use glyphs to transform the environment and manipulate your chances with powerful invocations. Craft glyphs, balance your deck, and develop unique builds to adapt to the ever-changing landscape and challenges. Face hundreds of dilemmas with no right answers. Keep wildlife at a distance or invite them into your cities? Preserve violent artwork or destroy it? Sacrifice safety for dangerous alchemical experiments, or seek harmony at the cost of productivity? Choices shape the outcome of your expeditions, as well as the contents of your deck.

Explore procedurally-generated world shards filled with different biomes, events, challenges, and opportunities. Every choice shapes the fate of your settlers and grants new glyphs and relics to transform your deck. Every run offers unique gameplay opportunities and insights that teach new skills. End every budding community you establish leaves a mark, no matter how small. Pacify restless spirits haunting the world shards, and befriend 15 unique animal companions through their own questlines, each offering a game-changing ability to help in future runs. Immerse yourself in a unique visual style that traces the evolution of Japanese art from ancient picture scrolls to the different styles of Japanese woodblock prints. Serene landscapes, gentle music, and classical hand-painted scenes invite you to reflect and savor each moment as you're planning your next move.

