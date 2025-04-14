Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crazy Goat Games, Crytivo, Worshippers of Cthulhu

Worshippers of Cthulhu Confirms May Release Date

After being in Early Access for several months, Worshippers of Cthulhu finally has a release date, coming out next month

Article Summary Exciting news: Worshippers of Cthulhu releases on Steam, May 22, 2025.

Lead a Cthulhu cult, manage resources, and perform dark rituals.

Explore islands, expand your cult, and face Lovecraftian challenges.

Balance Cthulhu's Patience with Fanaticism for cult survival.

Indie game publisher Crytivo and developer Crazy Goat Games have confirmed the release date for their upcoming game, Worshippers of Cthulhu. The title has been in Early Access since last August, giving players a taste of the city-builder strategy game that was practically gift-wrapped in a Lovecraftian world. But now we know the full game will be released on Steam on May 22, 2025. Along witht he news, the team released a brand new trailer for players to see what the final version of the game will look like. You can enjoy that trailer here while we wait out the next five weeks.

Worshippers of Cthulhu

In Worshippers of Cthulhu, you are tasked with leading a cult dedicated to awakening Cthulhu. Your journey begins by establishing and managing cities across multiple islands, ensuring they remain connected and prosperous. Efficient resource management and strategic follower decisions are crucial to maintaining a thriving cult. Perform dark rituals to communicate with Lovecraftian entities, unlocking supernatural powers and knowledge that aid in your expansion and conquest. Explore mysterious lands, uncover hidden resources, and face unique challenges that test your leadership. As you expand your territory, decide the fate of non-believers: will you re-educate them into loyal followers or sacrifice them to further your cause? The game's dynamic environment requires you to constantly adapt, balancing between Cthulhu's Patience and your cult's Fanaticism to ensure your cult's survival and dominance.

Build and expand your cities across various islands

Manage resources and production chains to support your cult

Conduct rituals, sacrifice followers, and unlock powerful Lovecraftian beings with blessings from dark entities

Keep the balance between Cthulhu's Patience and your cult's Fanaticism to avoid catastrophic consequences

Make choices that shape your ruler's identity and impact the cult's fate

Experience a richly detailed, atmospheric world inspired by Lovecraft's writings with a story-driven narrative.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!