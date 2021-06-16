WoW Esports Announces Burning Crusade Classic Arena Tournament

Blizzard Entertainment has dropped details of the next WoW Esports event as teams will fight in the Burning Crusade Classic Arena Tournament. Players will now have to go back in time and fight their way through one of the most famous expansions in World Of Warcraft history. Registration has officially opened for teams to sign up on Gamebattles for North America and Europe, with qualifiers set to take place from July 17th-18th in a 3-v-3 Best-of-3 Double-Elimination event. The top 8 will be broadcast live from July 23rd-25th in a Best-of-5 Double-Elimination event with $15k on the line for each region. You can check out more details below about how the tournament will run as this will be one of the more trying events for even the most experienced of players.

From the Ruins of Lordaeron to the Ring of Trials, Burning Crusade Classic has taken players back to where World of Warcraft PvP took off. To celebrate not only the return of The Dark Portal but the birth of World of Warcraft Arena, we are bringing you the Burning Crusade Classic Arena Tournament. Our first Burning Crusade competition will feature a $30,000 (USD) prize pool split between two regions, Americas and Europe, broadcast July 23-25 on YouTube and Twitch. The top 10% of all players will also receive the original Vanquisher title, representing the best of the best Arena competitors wherever you venture in Outland.

Burning Crusade holds a special place in the history of competitive WoW, and we hope to showcase that history and our deep love for Arena and the community that has built up around it for the past 14 years. We can't wait for you to join us for an event full of familiar faces, special guests, and some of the best Arena PvP skills that CAT has to offer. Here's everything you need to know to compete!