Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Final Boss Entertainment, Wrack

Wrack Will Be Released For Nintendo Switch This Year

Over ten years since its original release, the chaotic first-person shooter Wrack will be making its way over to the Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Wrack, the fast-paced indie FPS, is coming soon to Nintendo Switch over a decade after its debut release.

Final Boss Entertainment and RedDeer Games are collaborating to bring Wrack’s chaotic action to new audiences.

Experience intense kill chains, Mega Man-inspired bosses, and multiple single-player challenge modes in Wrack.

No official release date or trailer yet, but players can expect explosive gameplay and chain finishers on Switch.

Indie game developer Final Boss Entertainment has teamed up with RedDeer Games to bring Wrack over to the Nintendo Switch this year. The game has been out since 2014, and you might think that would be way too long for anyone to start thinking about porting a game that isn't a special edition. But it looks like the two have come together to bring the chaotic first-person shooter over to the portable console sometime in 2025. A formal date hasn't been locked down yet, and no trailer to show off how the Switch version will appear. So it's just us playing the waiting game to see when it will arrive and in what fashion.

Wrack

Wrack is all about action – spectacular action! The addictive kill chain system encourages you to mow down as many enemies in a short period of time as possible. No hiding – keep your chain going by getting out there and kicking some alien ass! Combo your way to victory in this addictive single-player adventure. Slaughter countless enemies as you build up long kill chains, and wipe them out with powerful chain finishers. Plus, with Steam Workshop and extras like Time Attack, the action never has to end!

Combos and Chains – Be a badass! Take monsters down by the dozen, and rack up addictive fighting game-style kill chains and kill combos!

– Be a badass! Take monsters down by the dozen, and rack up addictive fighting game-style kill chains and kill combos! Finishers – Use your kill chains to unleash devastating chain finishers! Use them to wipe out groups of enemies, take down powerful enemies… or even bosses!

– Use your kill chains to unleash devastating chain finishers! Use them to wipe out groups of enemies, take down powerful enemies… or even bosses! Mega Man -style Bosses – Battle bosses (and minibosses!) inspired by games like Castlevania and Mega Man ! Learn how to evade their attacks, and then take them down!

– Battle bosses (and minibosses!) inspired by games like and ! Learn how to evade their attacks, and then take them down! Extra Modes – Compete against yourself, your friends, and the world in Wrack 's Time Attack and Score Attack modes! Your best entries are saved to the Steam leaderboards.

– Compete against yourself, your friends, and the world in 's Time Attack and Score Attack modes! Your best entries are saved to the Steam leaderboards. Steam Workshop – Create your own levels or fully-fledged mods! Share or play the creations of others using Steam Workshop.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!