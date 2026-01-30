Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: bugbear entertainment, Wreckfest 2

Wreckfest 2 Drops Fifth Content Update While in Early Access

Wreckfest 2 has another new update added to the game in Early Access, as the team dives into what will be a more robust Career Mode

Article Summary Wreckfest 2 rolls out its fifth content update while continuing in Early Access on Steam.

New Career Mode adds deeper structure, letting players experience the chaos of pro demolition racing.

Improved physics and crash fidelity promise even more intense and realistic vehicle destruction.

Expect expanded customization, new matchmaking, and wild challenge scenarios during Early Access.

THQ Nordic and Bugbear Entertainment dropped a new update this week for Wreckfest 2 while they continue to work on the game in Early Access. The team released a video with it, which you can see here, as they delve into the Career Mode for the game, as this time around it will have more structure and things to do that actually make you feel like you do this insane stuff for a living. Enjoy the video above as the latest update is live.

Wreckfest 2

Ascend to the throne of full-contact racing by breaking the rules – and everything else – on your way to victory! Developer Bugbear went all out, rebuilding its true-to-life physics simulation engine to take full advantage of modern hardware. Wreckfest 2 features even higher crash fidelity, more intricate component damage simulation and many more improvements across the board! Get ready to witness the absolute best-in-class car destruction and truly epic moments of chaos, all with the signature vehicle handling from Wreckfest! Destruction awaits on the ultimate driving playground!

Brace yourself for the most phenomenal full-contact racing action with no rules, just jaw dropping moments of chaos and destruction, powered by the overhauled physics engine. Race in intense head-to-head fights on courses featuring high-speed circuits, crazy courses with obstacles & jumps, intersections and oncoming traffic, or go for demolition domination in derby mode. Forget pristine supercars: Our cars are old, dented and patched together. Each of them tells a story, and you can tell your own by customizing your ride. Over the course of early access, more and more customization options will be added to the game. They will not only unlock your creative desires, but also contain new armor and component types that support certain playstyles. And later during Early Access, you can also share your designs with other racers and wreckers!

Launching into early access with the base game modes of Racing, Derby and multiplayer mode. During the Early Access phase, we will add a completely revamped career mode that adapts to your individual playstyle and guides you on your journey to become a true champion! For online racers there will be new skill-based matchmaking system and server queues coming as well! Another highlight during the Early Access phase will be special challenges, putting you behind the steering wheel of unconventional vehicles that were definitely never supposed to end up on a racetrack! Various bite-sized scenarios will keep you hooked as you battle for the highest scores.

