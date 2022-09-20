WrestleQuest Releases Combat Trailer Featuring New Content

Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios have dropped a new trailer for WrestleQuest as they show off new content and a slice of the combat. The game shows off how the RPG elements come into play as you'll choose moves and combos against your opponents, both as a solo wrestler and in a tag team. You'll wear them down until you can go for the pin, but if you're unsuccessful, they could gain health back and keep the match going. You can see more of this in the brief trailer down below as we are patiently waiting to see when the game will be released on PC and consoles.

In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on his quest to become one of the all-time greats while he powerbombs, slams, and suplexes his way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary "Macho Man" Randy Savage, our hero must immerse himself in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test his athleticism but his will and conscience too.

Throughout the game, players will experience classic turn-based RPG combat that mixes real-time action with tactical choices, as they wrestle through a richly detailed and fantastic storyline, starting out as a newcomer, before ascending the ranks and becoming the sport's greatest star, with help from legendary wrestlers that span the ages. The pixel-art graphics and overall visual style perfectly represent the combined worlds of wrestling, toys, and action figures.

Players will meet and interact with a host of legends as they progress through their quest, including "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more. With tons of side missions, bonus content, and much more, this is the ultimate main event that you won't want to miss.