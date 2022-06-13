Wu-Tang Clan Members Join TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Soundtrack

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge just got some killer soundtrack additions from members of the Wu-Tang Clan. One of the fun additions to the game is that they've been able to make a soundtrack for it that sounds almost like it was ripped out of a 1989 cabinet and tossed into the background to fit the mood of every level. Everything sounds like it should whenever you're fighting The Foot or going toe-to-toe with Bebop and Rocksteady.

But a new addition has been thrown into the mix that players will be able to enjoy as Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon have come together for a special song, which was composed by Tee Lopes. The track is called "We Ain't Coming To Lose", and it sounds pretty dope with a ton of references to the franchise, which you can listen to part of it down below. The track will be released on the game's official soundtrack, which is coming out on CD and vinyl through Kid Katana Records. Here's more on the record below.

Inspired by the music of one of the most iconic pop culture licenses of all time, main composition was assigned to Tee Lopes, the talent behind the music of Sonic Mania and Streets of Rage 4: Mr X's Nightmare. His musical vision echoes the spirit of the turtles and this specific game specificities: tributes to classic TMNT tunes with a good dose of fun and switching fluidly between 80s/90s electro, funk, rock, and jazzy tunes with chiptune vibes. On top of that, prestigious guests were added to the line-up. We're proud to host legends such as Raekwon The Chef and Ghostface Killah from the legendary rap band Wu-Tang Clan, and Mike Patton, frontman of Faith No More and Mr Bungle. They all performed exclusive tracks recorded specifically for the game and the OST. For this limited edition, Kid Katana Records teamed up with illustrator Zombie Yeti, a recognized official TMNT artist with a very distinctive hand-drawn style. His colorful, punchy and playful touch really goes well with the game's spirit. The result is an exclusive mise en abîme, with Shredder fighting against the turtles to steal the record itself!