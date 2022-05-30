Wuxia-Style Pixel RPG Codename: Wandering Sword Revealed

Indie developer and publisher Xiameng Studio recently revealed their new Wuxia-style pixel RPG called Codename: Wandering Sword. The art to the game is amazing as it immediately gives us Octopath Traveler vibes, with a brilliantly designed world around these characters. The game itself will have you playing as a young man from Liao City in the Outer Lands, who is drawn into a feud between two rival sects, eventually leading to you being poisoned with the lethal Frozen Toad. One of the leaders saves your life and in return, you start your journey toward being a heroic warrior in the Central Plains, along with your party to help you. You can check out more about the game below as we have yet to hear when they are planning to release it.

A unique pixel style graphics rendered in Unreal Engine – Explore Codename: Wandering Sword with the Unreal Engine 4, a new pixel style art is created in the game: it switches PixelArt games to a 3D environment, giving a new blend of retro pixels and 3D reality. The game not only harks back to the pixelated Wuxia games of the MS-DOS era, but also brings us modernized visual effects and a better game experience.

Enjoy an open world with a lively map – explore a huge universe including areas like the Central Plains, Jiangnan, the Western Regions, Nanjiang, Tianshan Mountain, and more. Explore prosperous towns, secret caves, forts, strongholds, and other unique scenic places.

Choose your preferred combat mode – if you are a fan of strategy games, choose a traditional turn-based combat mode and outmaneuver your enemies. But if you'd rather take things into your own hands, choose real-time combat mode to take part in exciting battles and defeat enemies through precise action inputs.

Hundreds of martial arts moves and supporting Meridians – a vast range of powerful abilities and moves are at your disposal. You can equip different types of weapons and join various sects. Learning cultivation methods can earn you Meridian Points, and practicing both internally and externally will make you a true martial arts master.

Travel the world and make friends – most NPCs in the game have a friendship system. You can increase a NPC's affinity towards you by interacting with them via gift-giving, sparring, talking, etc. You can also recruit them to your party and travel the world together. NPCs of different sects have different Jianghu abilities. If you develop a good relationship with them, they will even give you their weapons and secret manuals to help you dominate the martial arts world.

Multiple endings and the freedom of side quests – different choices you'll make throughout the game will lead to different endings. And on top of the main story, there are numerous side quests for you to explore, offering hidden, unexpected adventures.

Living and breathing NPCs – most NPCs in the game are much more than just assistants to your adventure. They have their own behavioral AI, meaning they will get themselves martial arts manuals and grow their own power, weaving their own unique stories.