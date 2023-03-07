WWE 2K23 Reveals MyGM Mode On UpUpDownDown Check out the brand new MyGM mode changes that will be added to WWE 2K23, which debuted on UpUpDownDown this week.

WWE and 2K Games partnered up to have UpUpDownDown reveal the new changes for MyGM mode in the upcoming release of WWE 2K23. As they do every year, the team has made tweaks, adjustments, and new additions to the mode, as you'll be managing superstars on your particular show, from drafting a roster all the way to planning out WrestleMania. You can check out the video below featuring Austin Creed and Tyler Breeze as they go through the new changes!

"MyGM immerses players in the role of a WWE General Manager, allowing them to draft a roster, manage budgets, sign free agents, choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more, with the goal of beating a rival GM in weekly ratings battles. MyGM has expanded significantly in WWE 2K23, with several new and upgraded features. New playable GMs include Woods and Breeze themselves, as well as Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Mick Foley, and new brands to manage include NXT 2.0 and WCW. New match types and stipulations, including Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, Steel Cage, Backstage Brawl, Falls Count Anywhere, Submission, Iron Man, Last Man Standing, and Tornado Tag are also available."

"MyGM now allows up to four players to join the action locally, and new Seasons and Seasonal Challenges offer tremendous replay value. Shake-ups are available through the course of a season, changing the way the game is played, and Slammy Awards can now be earned at the end of each Season. Keepers are a new feature that grants GMs the opportunity to keep some of their roster ahead of the next Season's draft, depending on cost to resign and roster morale. Also new for WWE 2K23 is the Hall of Fame. The best GMs who earn ten Hall of Fame trophies by completing Seasonal Challenges will secure their place in the Hall of Fame, along with bragging rights."