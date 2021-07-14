Wyrd Games Provides New Details About The Other Side Starter Box

Wyrd Games, the tabletop gaming company best known for their objective-based skirmish wargame Malifaux, has released new details regarding the starter box for their other wargame, The Other Side. With it, they have provided the stat card information for their Gatling Gunner and Guild Mage units as they pertain to Malifaux's third edition.

According to Wyrd's "Waldo's Weekly" article, which goes out every Wednesday on the main news hub of their website, all models in this starter box will be compatible with both The Other Side and with Malifaux Third Edition. This includes both models for The Guild, which will be usable as this faction in both games, and models for The Court Of Two, which count as Resurrectionist models in Malifaux.

Looking at the Gatling Gunners on the "Breachside" front (for Malifaux), we can see that they are hard to completely pin down in melee, can shoot really well from afar, and have the means to halt shooting towards themselves and other friendly models in a six-inch aura.

As for the Guild Mage, the model has various control aspects to it to ensure it lasts long, stops triggers by enemy models, and perhaps even runs schemes relatively adequately.

Both of these models as well as the rest of the starter box for The Other Side play as versatile models in Malifaux Third Edition, save for the two Master models, which as we covered in a previous pair of articles have alternate titles to them. The starter box will run you $100.00 USD during GenCon 2021. You can find the starter box and other products at Wyrd Games' website on the days of the convention or you can go to their booth in the case of those actually attending.

In the meantime, what do you think of these Guild models? Would you add them to your forces in either of Wyrd Games' wargames? Let us know in the comments below!