X8 Receives New Major Update With Latest Hero Addition

X8 has added a new character to the mix as part of the latest update, putting a new spin on the meta with some new mechanics.

Indie game developer and publisher Thirdverse Inc. has released a new update for X8, which adds a new hero to the game with some other content. The new hero is Charade, who comes in as a thief with a number of attacks that create illusions and tricks against other players, including the ability to make a doppelganger that isn't there and the ability to go invisible. We have more info from the developers below going over the update, along with a new trailer showing off her skills.

X8 – Charade

The latest major update, Hero 8 – Charade, introduces a wealth of new features and enhancements, including the addition of a new playable Hero, "Charade," the introduction of Beginner Rush Mode, and AI Bot Improvements. With this latest major update, Hero 8 – Charade, X8 is set to deliver an even more immersive and thrilling multiplayer hero shooter experience. Thirdverse continues to push the boundaries of VR gaming, and this latest is a testament to its commitment to delivering top-notch gameplay and innovation.

Hero 8 – "Charade": Prepare to meet X8's newest Hero, Charade, who brings a unique set of skills and abilities to the battlefield. She'll trick her way across the battlefield with her duplicitous abilities, walking unseen, throwing decoys, and teleporting with her warp gun. It's all smoke and mirrors, as far as Charade is concerned.

Beginner Rush mode: Test your skills against players and bots in a heated 3v3, 4-round game. Jump in with instant ability casting, infinite money, and bots to help practice and warm up for Demolition and eventually Ranked games. XP will be awarded in this game mode.

AI Bot Improvements: The AI Bots in X8 receive significant enhancements, making them faster and stronger. Whether you're training or just looking for some solo action, the improved AI Bots will provide a satisfying gameplay experience.

